28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- TESARO Inc (NASDAQ: TSRO) rose 57.4 percent to $73.02 in pre-market trading after GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) announced plans to acquire the company for $75 per share in cash.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) rose 27.6 percent to $21.96 in pre-market trading.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) shares rose 22.7 percent to $2.00 in pre-market trading after declining 8.43 percent on Friday.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 16.6 percent to $5.40 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to acquire Morinda Holdings, Inc. for $75 million in cash and $10 million in stock.
- China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) shares rose 16.4 percent to $3.40 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.01 percent on Friday.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) rose 13 percent to $11.75 in pre-market trading after reporting positive top-line Phase 2b SADAL data for selinexor in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma at the American Society of Hematology 2018 Annual Meeting.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) rose 12.5 percent to $3.70 in pre-market trading after declining 10.60 percent on Friday.
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) rose 11.4 percent to $4.99 in pre-market trading.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) rose 9.9 percent to $3.55 in pre-market trading after falling 7.98 percent on Friday.
- Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) rose 9.9 percent to $44.25 in pre-market trading after Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: NXST) announced plans to acquire the company for $46.50 per share.
- Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) rose 8.7 percent to $29.95 in pre-market trading.
- argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) rose 8.5 percent to $104.96 in pre-market trading after. Janssen affiliate Cilag GmbH International disclosed a worldwide collaboration and license agreement with Argenx for cancer immunotherapy cusatuzumab.
- Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) rose 8 percent to $4.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.85 percent on Friday.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) rose 7.8 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) shares rose 7.1 percent to $14.59 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.40 percent on Friday.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) rose 5.8 percent to $115.70 in pre-market trading.
- RadiSys Corporation (NASDAQ: RSYS) rose 5.6 percent to $1.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported the CFIUS clearance related to its acquisition of Reliance Industries.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) rose 4.3 percent to $29.00 in pre-market trading after the company reaffirmed its Q4 sales guidance and acquired $183.7 million of shares from Blackstone.
- DPW Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPW) rose 3.7 percent to $0.23 in pre-market trading after winning $1.3mn in repeat contracts.
Losers
- BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) shares fell 30 percent to $7.38 in pre-market.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) shares fell 21.6 percent to $3.01 in pre-market trading after rising 37.14 percent on Friday.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares fell 15.8 percent to $4.37 in pre-market trading after dropping 25.54 percent on Friday.
- Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) fell 12.2 percent to $3.40 in pre-market trading after surging 57.96 percent on Friday.
- Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) fell 9.7 percent to $5.94 in pre-market trading.
- bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) fell 6.4 percent to $115.00 in pre-market trading. bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) presented initial Phase 1 data for multiple myeloma treatment candidate bb21217 at ASH 2018.
- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) shares fell 3.4 percent to $83.00 in pre-market trading.
- MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) fell 2.9 percent to $28.53 in pre-market trading.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) fell 2.4 percent to $10.59 in pre-market trading after climbing 7.43 percent on Friday.
