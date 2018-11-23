35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) shares jumped 167.6 percent to $1.8201 after the company announced a 'significant' new customer and $5.9 million increase in its credit line.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) shares surged 42.6 percent to $0.55.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) rose 31.7 percent to $5.53 on very heavy volume despite a lack of fundamental news. The stock is seeing continued volatility and interest following a nearly 200 percent move higher over Tuesday's session.
- Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ: EARS) surged 24 percent to $0.7490 after founder and CEO Thomas Meyer showed a 27.1 percent stake in the company in a filing.
- Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares climbed 19.7 percent to $20.32 after CEO Patrick Byrne said he plans to sell the retail business by February.
- TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) shares climbed 17.5 percent to $6.24 after the company disclosed that it has received an offer from QAR Industries at $6.25 per share.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) shares gained 16 percent to $3.84 on heavy volume following news of a raised stake to about 6.8% by MSD Partners.
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAK) shares climbed 12.5 percent to $0.7201 on very heavy volume. While no news specific to the company seems to be impacting shares, the stock is likely seeing increased interest amid attention to Chinese momentum issues.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) jumped 10 percent to $3.86.
- Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL) rose 8.8 percent to $141.16 after United Technologies reported that it has received final regulatory approval for Rockwell Collins purchase.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) shares surged 8.6 percent to $2.40.
- AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AAC) shares gained 8.5 percent to $2.17.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) surged 8.4 percent to $1.28 on heavy volume following news FOH Online purchased $18.2 million in company stock.
- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) rose 8.3 percent to $3.3984 after the company reported commencement of self-tender offer to buy up to 4.166 million shares at $3.60 per share.
- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) gained 7.4 percent to $138.93.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) shares surged 6.9 percent to $3.24.
Losers
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) shares dipped 44.9 percent to $3.07 after the company priced a $10 million stock and warrant offering at $3.25 per share and warrant combination.
- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS) shares tumbled 16.9 percent to $5.1301. Bristow Group shares dropped 50 percent over last 2 weeks following Q2 earnings and news it will buy Columbia Helicopters.
- Diana Containerships Inc. (NASDAQ: DCIX) dropped 15.8 percent to $1.12 following Q3 earnings. Diana Containerships posted a Q3 loss of $0.61 per share on sales of $5.229 million.
- SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE: SILV) shares dipped 14.8 percent to $2.30.
- GeoPark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) shares dropped 12.8 percent to $14.90.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) fell 11.5 percent to $5.195 after surging 36.83 percent on Wednesday.
- Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) dropped 10.6 percent to $32.07 with other metals/materials stocks.
- MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE: MAG) fell 9.2 percent to $6.74 after gaining 2.06 percent on Wednesday.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) shares slipped 9.2 percent to $2.160.
- First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) shares fell 8.8 percent to $5.070.
- Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBK) shares dropped 8.6 percent to $14.852.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) shares tumbled 8.5 percent to $8.6899.
- Truett-Hurst, Inc. (NASDAQ: THST) fell 7.6 percent to $2.02.
- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) shares dipped 7.6 percent to $15.60.
- Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE: SN) shares declined 7 percent to $0.7931 with weakness in the broader energy sector.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) fell 5.5 percent to $2.76 after climbing 6.57 percent on Wednesday.
- Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE: STG) dropped 5.5 percent to $3.78 after reporting Q3 results.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) fell 5.3 percent to $3.80 after rising 4.23 percent on Wednesday.
- Rio Tinto plc (NYSE: RIO) fell 5.2 percent to $47.13.
