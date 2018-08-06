26 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATRS) rose 13.5 percent to $2.95 in pre-market trading after reporting a development agreement with Pfizer for drug rescue pen.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) rose 11.1 percent to $2.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 20.00 percent on Friday.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) rose 10.3 percent to $2.35 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE: HBM) shares rose 8.9 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.02 percent on Friday.
- TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ: TA) rose 6.9 percent to $4.65 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) rose 6.7 percent to $160.00 in pre-market trading after the company and Regeneron reported a cancer collaboration.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) rose 6.1 percent to $14.79 in pre-market trading after falling 3.80 percent on Friday.
- Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) shares rose 5.8 percent to $12.30 in pre-market trading after declining 9.88 percent on Friday.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) rose 5.6 percent to $3.59 in pre-market trading after surging 18.47 percent on Friday.
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) shares rose 5.3 percent to $7.50 in pre-market trading after tumbling 29.64 percent on Friday.
- Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. (NYSE: UWN) rose 4.7 percent to $2.25 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it is in exclusive discussions to sell the company.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) shares rose 4.7 percent to $2.21 in pre-market trading.
- NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) rose 4.7 percent to $13.25 in pre-market trading.
- Allot Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) rose 3.5 percent to $5.42 in pre-market trading.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) shares rose 3.1 percent to $100.21 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.54 percent on Friday.
- Viper Energy Partners LP . (NASDAQ: VNOM) shares rose 2.9 percent to $36.65 in pre-market.
- SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) shares rose 2.7 percent to $21.70 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) rose 2.6 percent to $59.25 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q3 earnings.
Losers
- Praxair, Inc. (NYSE: PX) fell 6.2 percent to $154.00 in pre-market trading after Linde disclosed that antitrust regulators are likely to demand more divestitures from Praxair.
- Univar Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) shares fell 5.3 percent to $25.72 in pre-market trading after climbing 4.14 percent on Friday.
- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) shares fell 5.1 percent to $110.89 in pre-market trading after the company posted Q2 results.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) fell 5.1 percent to $5.83 in pre-market trading.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) fell 4.1 percent to $6.90 in pre-market trading.
- Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIE) fell 3.9 percent to $2.27 in pre-market trading after receiving a Complete Response Letter from the FDA stating, 'the data submitted in [the] NDA do not support the conclusion that the benefits of [REMOXY] extended-release capsules outweigh the risks.'
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) fell 3.6 percent to $15.50 in pre-market trading.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) shares fell 3.2 percent to $82.50 in pre-market.
