23 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ: LPNT) rose 33.6 percent to $64.00 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by Apollo’s RCCH HealthCare Partners for $65 per share in cash.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) shares rose 12.6 percent to $3.05 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.17 percent on Friday.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 9.2 percent to $32.49 in pre-market trading after climbing 32.96 percent on Friday.
- AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) rose 8.6 percent to $9.75 in pre-market trading. AXT is expected to release Q2 earnings on July 25.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 8.5 percent to $6.40 in pre-market trading after declining 2.80 percent on Friday.
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) shares rose 8.1 percent to $11.80 in pre-market trading after surging 5.92 percent on Friday.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) shares rose 7.3 percent to $2.67 in pre-market trading after falling 3.11 percent on Friday.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) rose 6.8 percent to $3.15 in pre-market trading.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares rose 5.4 percent to $58.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 7.94 percent on Friday.
- Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: DDE) rose 5 percent to $2.12 in pre-market trading after the company and Twin River Worldwide Holdings disclosed a merger agreement.
- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) shares rose 4.9 percent to $98.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Corporate Capital Trust Inc (NYSE: CCT) rose 4.6 percent to $17.50 in pre-market trading. FS Investment Corporation (NYSE: FSIC) and Corporate Capital Trust agreed to merge.
- Vedanta Limited (NYSE: VEDL) shares rose 4 percent to $12.23 in pre-market trading after falling 2.33 percent on Friday.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) shares rose 3.8 percent to $6.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.02 percent on Friday.
- Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNT) rose 3.2 percent to $40.35 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by Atos S.E. for $41 per share in cash.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) rose 3 percent to $18.99 in pre-market trading after declining 4.80 percent on Friday.
Losers
- Qorvo, Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares fell 5.4 percent to $76.84 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.06 percent on Friday.
- TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) shares fell 5 percent to $30.77 in pre-market trading after rising 2.24 percent on Friday.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 4.2 percent to $300.59 in pre-market trading after the company confirmed that it is seeking price reductions from suppliers to help it turn a profit, The Wall Street Journal reported.
- Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) fell 4 percent to $134.53 in pre-market trading.
- Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) shares fell 3.2 percent to $46.80 in pre-market trading after Reuters reported that the company’s merger talks with Israeli firm NSO Group have ended.
- Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) fell 3 percent to $50.06 in pre-market trading. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Papa John's from Hold to Sell.
- Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) fell 2.1 percent to $45 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
