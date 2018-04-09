31 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- AveXis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVXS) surged 77.8 percent to $206.07 after the company agreed to be acquired by Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) for $8.7 billion.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) shares jumped 46.1 percent to $3.74 after the company raised its guidance for the first quarter.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) gained 31.8 percent to $6.5625 after the company disclosed topline results of Phase IIa study at Yale University for Tourette Syndrome program.
- REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) gained 28.7 percent to $35.0095 after dropping 3.89 percent on Friday.
- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) shares gained 18 percent to $25.92.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) shares jumped 16.3 percent to $3.85. Nemaura Medical named Bashir Timol as Chief Business Officer.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) shares rose 15.2 percent to $7.335.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) shares surged 13.7 percent to $19.09
- Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLD) gained 13.2 percent to $31.805 after dropping 2.87 percent on Friday.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) rose 12.4 percent to $15.74.
- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) climbed 11.7 percent to $9.8301. Natera named Paul R. Billings, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Natera, with a Buy rating.
- Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCE) climbed 11.6 percent to $69.23.
- Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) shares gained 10.4 percent to $156.02.
- Leucadia National Corporation (NYSE: LUK) climbed 10.3 percent to $24.005 after the company agreed to sell 48 percent of National Beef for $1.05 billion and its stake in Garcadia for $425 million. The company also announced a 25 million share buyback plan.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares climbed 7.9 percent to $3.195 after the company disclosed that the FDA has accepted New Drug Application for duvelisib.
- bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) shares gained 7.1 percent to $174.275 after falling 4.38 percent on Thursday.
- argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) climbed 6.4 percent to $79.64. argenx named Keith Woods as Chief Operating Officer. SunTrust initiated coverage on argenx with a Buy rating.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) gained 5 percent to $6.81. The Israel-based developer of a novel stem cell enabling technology said it has completed a proof of concept testing of its new product prototype called ApoTrainer, which is designed to replace procedures like bone marrow transplants.
- Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) rose 3.4 percent to $55.17 after the company disclosed that its KEYTRUDA monotherapey met its primary endpoint in the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 study.
Losers
- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) dipped 71.6 percent to $10.00 as the company disclosed that its Phase 2 trial of serlopitant for pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis did not meet primary and key secondary efficacy endpoints.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares dropped 21.5 percent to $16.91.
- NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) shares fell 20.2 percent to $14.12.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) shares dipped 18.4 percent to $3.47.
- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) shares dropped 14.9 percent to $10.91. MGIC Investment is expected to release its Q1 financial results on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
- Essent Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESNT) shares dipped 14.1 percent to $36.15.
- Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) declined 13.8 percent to $16.50.
- Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) fell 11.1 percent to $2.41. Schmitt reported Q3 earnings of $0.00 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.04 per share. Its total sales rose 1.2 percent to $3.23 million.
- Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ: TWIN) shares fell 9.9 percent to $20.49.
- Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares fell 9.3 percent to $35.71 after declining 1.84 percent on Friday.
- SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ: SSLJ) declined 7.2 percent to $4.825 after dropping 2.80 percent on Friday.
- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) shares fell 6.1 percent to $3.0524 after jumping 21.72 percent on Friday.
