32 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares jumped 80.3 percent to $18.80.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) shares surged 49.4 percent to $23.51 after the company reported a $413 million merger with Cedar Creek.
- ParkerVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRKR) gained 33.8 percent to $1.07 after the company received favorable venue ruling in patent infringement case against Qualcomm and Apple.
- InfoSonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IFON) rose 25.8 percent to $9.52 as 1-for-5 reverse stock split takes effect.
- Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ: OCLR) shares jumped 25 percent to $9.81. Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) announced plans to acquire Oclaro for $9.99 per share in cash and stock.
- United Community Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: UCBA) shares gained 24.7 percent to $25.00. Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: CIVB) announced plans to acquire United Community Bancorp for implied deal value of $26.22 per share.
- CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ: CPAH) climbed 25 percent to $4.73. CounterPath and Oracle Communications will showcase joint solution at Enterprise Connect 2018 in Orlando.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 17.7 percent to $1.80 after the company announced that its facility in Quebec has commenced bitcoin mining operations.
- Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: JNP) shares jumped 15.1 percent to $10.70.
- Cogentix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: CGNT) gained 14.3 percent to $3.85 after the company agreed to be acquired by Laborie Medical Technologies for a purchase price of $3.85 per share.
- Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ: PEIX) shares rose 13.4 percent to $3.80.
- Egalet Corp (NASDAQ: EGLT) climbed 13.2 percent to $0.849 after the company reported a 21 percent year-over-year rise in its Q4 revenue.
- Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) gained 10.7 percent to $2.33.
- Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: NES) rose 8.8 percent to $26.40.
- Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (NYSE: TNP) shares gained 8.5 percent to $3.70. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported a Q4 loss of $10.1 million on revenue of $134.5 million.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) rose 7.6 percent to $37.23. Barclays initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics with an Overweight rating.
- Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) shares jumped 7.5 percent to $2.80. Optical Cable reported a Q1 loss of $0.06 per share on sales of $17.6 million.
- Qudian Inc - ADR (NYSE: QD) gained 7.2 percent to $16.98 after the company reported financial results for the fourth quarter.
- R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ: RCM) climbed 6.9 percent to $7.00.
- Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PCTY) gained 5.4 percent to $55.58. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Paylocity from Hold to Buy.
- iKang Healthcare Group Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: KANG) rose 4.7 percent to $18.76 after the company disclosed that it had received $20 per ADS takeover offer from Alibaba and Yungfeng Capital.
Losers
- Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ANTH) shares tumbled 80.9 percent to $0.504 following announcement that the company would terminate development of Sollpura after Phase 3 study did did not achieve primary endpoint.
- Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OREX) shares dipped 74.3 percent to $0.361 after the company reported that it would file voluntary petition under Chapter 11 of Bankruptcy Code and plans for near-term sale.
- Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) declined 13.5 percent to $23.25. Wedbush downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from Outperform to Neutral, while Evercore ISI Group downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line.
- Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ: BRID) dropped 12.1 percent to $18.45.
- ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) fell 10.9 percent to $4.11 after gaining 21 percent Friday. The human capital management services provider saw its stock soar as high as $6.35 on Friday but closed at $4.62. The company announced the development of new financial, insurance transaction, and metering platform but at the same time also said it "has never, does not now and will never use its blockchain technology in any form of cryptocurrency or cryptocurrency related application."
- Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PICO) dropped 10.7 percent to $11.08. The company’s had engaged JMP Securities as exclusive financial advisor to explore strategic alternatives.
- Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) shares fell 10.2 percent to $32.35. Evercore ISI Group downgraded Regenxbio from Outperform to In-Line.
- Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) dipped 9.5 percent to $88.19. Pivotal Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from Buy to Hold.
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MACK) declined 9.4 percent to $10.49. Merrimack reported a Q4 loss of $0.89 per share.
- Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) fell 7.2 percent to $9.05. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals reported a Q4 loss of $1.11 per share.
- Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP) dipped 5.6 percent to $17.47. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from Buy to Hold.
