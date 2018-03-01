Market Overview

34 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2018 12:43pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TENX) shares surged 140.5 percent to $ 11.16 as the company reported the publication of preclinical data showing added evidence of levosimendan treatment effects in pulmonary hypertension.
  • Jason Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: JASN) gained 27 percent to $2.78. Jason Industries reported Q4 adjusted loss of $0.01 per share on sales of $145.5 million.
  • AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) shares climbed 20 percent to $35.00 as the company posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ: HCCI) gained 16.5 percent to $23.30 after the company reported Q4 results.
  • Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) shares rose 16.4 percent to $6.75. Town Sports International reported Q4 earnings of $0.76 per share on revenue of $105.3 million.
  • OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) gained 16.4 percent to $4.40.
  • 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) climbed 15.8 percent to $11.01 following strong preliminary results.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 14 percent to $2.47 after management announced the NanoFlu Vaccine demonstrated improved immune responses over alternative flu vaccines.
  • Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: REPH) gained 13.7 percent to $10.24.
  • Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE: GTS) rose 13.2 percent to $27.62. Triple-S Management reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.94 per share on operating sales of $706.8 million.
  • LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) shares surged 11.6 percent to $3.52.
  • Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) rose 11 percent to $13.58 following upbeat Q4 results.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares gained 11 percent to $2.41 on report NanoFlu™ vaccine demonstrating improved immune responses compared to egg-based, high-dose flu vaccine.
  • Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIE) surged 9.7 percent to $7.13 as the company reported that the FDA has accepted REMOXY NDA for review.
  • AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ: AFSI) shares gained 9.4 percent to $13.10 as the company disclosed that Stone Point Capital and Karfunkel family and the CEO will purchase the company at $13.50 per share in cash.
  • Sothebys (NYSE: BID) climbed 9.1 percent to $50.37 as the company posted upbeat Q4 results.
  • Myomo Inc (NYSE: MYO) gained 8.7 percent to $5.10.
  • Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) rose 6.7 percent to $13.06. PiperJaffray upgraded Crocs from Neutral to Overweight.

Losers

  • Colony NorthStar, Inc. (NYSE: CLNS) shares dropped 26.1 percent to $5.75. Colony NorthStar reported a Q4 GAAP loss of $0.69 per share and announced a $300 million buyback plan.
  • Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTLA) shares declined 26.1 percent to $31.28. Portola Pharma reported Q4 loss of $1.41 per share.
  • Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) fell 21.6 percent to $24.77 following weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.
  • Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) declined 19.9 percent to $10.38 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) fell 19.4 percent to $19.39. Box posted a narrower-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, but issued weak revenue guidance for first quarter and fiscal year.
  • Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNCE) shares tumbled 18 percent to $17.95. Concert Pharmaceuticals reported a Q4 loss of $0.26 per share.
  • Ballard Power Systems Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 14.7 percent to $3.19 as the company reported Q4 adjusted loss of $0.01 per share.
  • MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ: MGPI) shares dipped 12.5 percent to $73.44. MGP Ingredients reported Q4 earnings of $0.74 per share on revenue of $88.2 million.
  • Wageworks Inc (NYSE: WAGE) fell 12 percent to $46.20.
  • CommerceHub Inc (NASDAQ: CHUBA) shares fell 11.9 percent to $17.47.
  • Corium International Inc (NASDAQ: CORI) dropped 11.2 percent to $11.55. Corium priced offering of $100 million of 5% convertible senior notes.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) declined 10.6 percent to $8.90.
  • Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) fell 10.5 percent to $56.74 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
  • L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) fell 10.2 percent to $44.32. L Brands reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued a weak forecast for the current quarter.
  • Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) dropped 8.5 percent to $52.66 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) shares fell 7.5 percent to $88.02. WPP reported FY17 preliminary sales of $19.703 billion.

