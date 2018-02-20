32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares jumped 32.4 percent to $1.88 following preliminary data from the Cytisine Phase I/II multi-dose, PK/PD clinical study.
- Fogo De Chao Inc (NASDAQ: FOGO) shares rose 24.9 percent to $15.68 after the company agreed to be acquired by Rhône for $15.75 per share in cash.
- DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR) jumped 22.1 percent to $3.46 after the company disclosed a new agreement with Jaguar Land Rover Manhattan.
- Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) climbed 20.5 percent to $23.32 as the company announced plans to collaborate with Abbvie on treatments for Alzheimer's disease.
- DineEquity Inc (NYSE: DIN) shares gained 16.6 percent to $63.98 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results and issued a strong FY 2018 earnings forecast.
- Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSE: XTNT) shares rose 14.8 percent to $7.35 after jumping 37.89 percent on Friday.
- PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE: PGTI) climbed 12.8 percent to $17.60 as the company posted better-than-expected Q4 results and issued a strong FY 2018 outlook.
- Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX) shares gained 10.8 percent to $7.57.
- Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) gained 9.3 percent to $28.72 following better-than-expcted Q4 results.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares rose 8.6 percent to $9.50 following Q4 results.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) gained 8.4 percent to $2.44 after climbing 5.66 percent on Friday.
- Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE: MCRN) rose 7.9 percent to $20.23 following upbeat Q4 profit.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares climbed 7.6 percent to $2.52 after gaining 8.33 percent on Friday.
- NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) rose 6.1 percent to $125.70 after Qualcomm increased acquisition offer for NXP Semiconductors to $127.50 per share.
- Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PTX) shares gained 5.9 percent to $2.53. Pernix Therapeutics reported the launch of authorized generic version of Treximet by its subsidiary Macoven Pharma.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) gained 5.2 percent to $2.24 after Albertsons announced plans to acquire the rest of Rite Aid that isn't being sold to Walgreens Boots Alliance.
Losers
- MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ: MDXG) shares dipped 32 percent to $9.84. MiMedx postponed release of its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results. The company’s board has engaged independent legal and accounting advisors to conduct an internal investigation into current and prior -period matters relating to allegations and certain sales and distribution practices at the company.
- Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ: UBNT) shares tumbled 26.8 percent to $54.18 following earlier 8-K highlighting SEC subpoenas to the company requesting documents related to 'range of topics' including accounting practices, financial info, auditors and international trade practices
- Long Blockchain Corp (NASDAQ: LBCC) dipped 15.5 percent to $2.73 after declining 11.02 percent on Friday.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares dipped 14.5 percent to $10.17 after the company reported Q4 sales and issued a weak FY17 sales forecast.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADMS) shares slipped 11 percent to $30.05.
- Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) fell 9.4 percent to $94.98 after the company posted weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) fell 8.6 percent to $2.55 after falling 5.44 percent on Friday.
- Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR) shares fell 8.3 percent to $5.07.
- The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVG) shares declined 8.1 percent to $54.60. Sandler O'Neill downgraded Navigators Group from Buy to Hold.
- Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE: CTB) fell 6.9 percent to $33.20 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) shares declined 6.1 percent to $163.21. Cracker Barrel posted upbeat Q2 earnings.
- BHP Billiton plc (ADR) (NYSE: BBL) slipped 5.4 percent to $41.74 after the company reported half-year results.
- BHP Billiton Limited (ADR) (NYSE: BHP) fell 4.5 percent to $46.53 following half-year results.
- HSBC Holdings plc (ADR) (NYSE: HSBC) shares fell 4.1 percent to $51.66 following 2017 results.
- Shire PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: SHPG) shares fell 4 percent to $128.69. JP Morgan downgraded Shire from Overweight to Neutral.
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) dropped 3.9 percent to $19.57. Citigroup downgraded Snap from Neutral to Sell.
