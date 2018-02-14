26 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares rose 80.9 percent to $16.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- DBV Technologies SA - ADR (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares rose 39.1 percent to $29.02 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the U.S. FDA has agreed that the available efficacy and safety data for Viaskin Peanut supports the submission of a BLA for the treatment of peanut allergy in children four to 11 years of age.
- Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) rose 37.1 percent to $5.01 in pre-market trading after dropping 23.85 percent on Tuesday.
- Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. (NASDAQ: IPCC) rose 23.4 percent to $118.50 in pre-market trading after Kemper Corp (NYSE: KMPR) announced plans to buy the company for $129 per share. Infinity Property and Casualty reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.32 per share on revenue of $382.6 million.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 13.8 percent to $3.64 in pre-market trading. Ballard announced planned deployment of 500 fuel cell commercial trucks in Shanghai.
- Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) rose 13.2 percent to $2.75 in pre-market trading. Tandem Diabetes Care reported closing of $69 million underwritten public offering of common stock.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) shares rose 12.2 percent to $282.00 in pre-market trading after announcing Taco Bell CEO Brian Niccol will assume CEO duties at Chipotle.
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) shares rose 9.9 percent to $160.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported signing of an OLED material supply agreement with Samsung.
- Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX) rose 9.2 percent to $71.55 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- CAI International Inc (NYSE: CAI) rose 8.7 percent to $26.35 in pre-market trading. Wells Fargo upgraded CAI International from Market Perform to Outperform.
- J.Jill Inc (NYSE: JILL) rose 8.6 percent to $9.10 in pre-market trading after jumping 7.02 percent on Tuesday.
- Neptune Technologies & Bioressources- (NASDAQ: NEPT) rose 7.7 percent to $3.50 in pre-market trading after falling 4.41 percent on Tuesday.
- Movado Group, Inc (NYSE: MOV) shares rose 7 percent to $32.95 in pre-market trading.
- Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) shares rose 6.9 percent to $28.25 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ: SODA) rose 6.2 percent to $83.50 in pre-market trading following strong Q4 earnings.
- Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) rose 5.8 percent to $259.99.
Losers
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH) fell 51.2 percent to $2.65 in pre-market trading following negative trial results for Eravacycline. BMO Capital downgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceutical from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Avinger Inc (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 21.4 percent to $2.10 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 22.16 percent on Tuesday.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PIRS) shares fell 10.6 percent to $8.45 in pre-market trading after reporting a common stock offering.
- Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RARX) fell 8.3 percent to $6.00 in pre-market trading after announcing a $50 million common stock offering.
- Gold Fields Limited (ADR) (NYSE: GFI) fell 7.9 percent to $3.75 in pre-market trading.
- Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) fell 5.7 percent to $37.85 in pre-market trading after declining 1.59 percent on Tuesday.
- Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE: OHI) shares fell 5.1 percent to $25.60 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) fell 4.7 percent to $4.10 in pre-market trading after surging 86.96 percent on Tuesday.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares fell 4.1 percent to $7.69 in pre-market trading after rising 2.82 percent on Tuesday.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) fell 3.8 percent to $17.89 after dropping 7.78 percent on Tuesday.
