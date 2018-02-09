38 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares jumped 50.5 percent to $4.59 after falling 19.74 percent on Thursday.
- Alliance One International, Inc. (NYSE: AOI) shares gained 27.7 percent to $16.60. Alliance One International reported Q3 earnings of $9.80 per share on revenue of $477 million.
- Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE: WAIR) shares climbed 22.3 percent to $7.95 following better-than-expected quarterly profit.
- Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE: IO) jumped 20.8 percent to $27.85.
- Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ: MOBL) shares gained 19.4 percent to $4.78 following strong quarterly results.
- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) rose 19.2 percent to $9.95. Unisys reported Q4 earnings of $0.77 per shares on sales of $746.6 million.
- MCBC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) gained 18.3 percent to $26.33 on better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Avinger Inc (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares rose 16.1 percent to $4.54
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PIRS) climbed 13.4 percent to $8.11 after Seattle Genetics reported a multi-program immuno-oncology collaboration deal with Pieris Pharma.
- Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ: EVK) rose 13 percent to $3.05.
- Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG) jumped 12.7 percent to $9.75 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ: MBUU) gained 11.8 percent to $33.54 following upbeat Q2 results.
- CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ: CTIC) shares gained 11.5 percent to $3.36. CTI BioPharma priced its 20 million share common stock offering at $3per share.
- Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AQXP) shares rose 11 percent to $14.88 after the company issued an enrollment update for LEADERSHIP 301 clinical trial of rosiptor.
- FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) surged 9.2 percent to $15.42 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company issued strong first quarter and FY18 sales guidance.
- Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) jumped 9 percent to $41.60 after the company posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. Skechers also announced a $150 million share buyback plan.
- Quantum Corp (NYSE: QTM) rose 7.3 percent to $4.17.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) gained 7 percent to $17.60 after falling 4.36 percent on Thursday.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares rose 6.7 percent to $232.14 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday. The company also issued strong first quarter sales guidance.
- Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE: ELLI) gained 4 percent to $90.75 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
Losers
- Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares dipped 21.8 percent to $2.15 after the company reported Q2 results.
- NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) tumbled 20.1 percent to $12.30 following Q3 results. NGL Energy Partners reported Q3 earnings of $0.32 per share on sales of $4.463 million.
- Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) dropped 19.4 percent to $2.36 after climbing 11.45 percent on Thursday.
- Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE: FET) fell 17.8 percent to $11.43 following Q4 results.
- Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) dropped 17.5 percent to $5.38. Miragen Therapeutics priced its 7 million share public offering of common stock at $5.50 per share.
- Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) dipped 16.8 percent to $102.36 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Web.com Group Inc (NASDAQ: WEB) shares declined 16.8 percent to $17.98 after reporting results for the fourth quarter.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: SWIR) tumbled 16.3 percent to $15.32. Sierra Wireless reported Q4 earnings of $0.28 per share on sales of $183.5 million. The company issued a weak earnings forecast for the current quarter.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTXR) shares declined 16 percent to $3.26.
- Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE: ELVT) fell 15.8 percent to $6.69 following Q4 results. BTIG Research downgraded Elevate Credit from Buy to Neutral.
- China Xiniya Fashion Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: XNY) dropped 15.8 percent to $4.96.
- Presidio Inc (NASDAQ: PSDO) shares declined 15 percent to $14.50 after the company posted disappointing quarterly results.
- CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) shares slipped 15 percent to $4.24. CBL & Associates reported Q4 net income of $0.15 per share on revenue of $235.35 million.
- Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class B (NYSE: LGF.B) dropped 13.8 percent to $25.26 after the company posted downbeat quarterly profit.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: UEPS) shares tumbled 12 percent to $9.40 following quarterly results.
- Woodward Inc (NASDAQ: WWD) fell 11.5 percent to $73.37 after denying a WSJ report that the company was in talks with Boeing.
- Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) dipped 9.2 percent to $22.26 on weaker-than-expected Q3 results.
- Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ: CBOE) fell 8.6 percent to $101.65 as the company posted downbeat Q4 earnings.
