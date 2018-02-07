33 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) shares jumped 38.8 percent to $19.52 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Snapchat reported daily active users up 18 percent year-over-year. Average revenue per user was up 46 percent year-over-year.
- DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) shares jumped 27.7 percent to $3.64. DryShips reported a $50 million buyback plan and announced a cash dividend for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.
- tronc Inc (NASDAQ: TRNC) gained 27.3 percent to $23.04 after the company confirmed the sale of LA Times and San Diego Union-Tribune to Patrick Soon-Shiong. The company also acquired a majority interest in BestReviews.
- Model N Inc (NYSE: MODN) climbed 23.64 percent to $17.00 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results and issued a strong forecast.
- NQ Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE: NQ) shares climbed 22 percent to $2.05 after falling 43.62 percent on Tuesday.
- Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERY) rose 16 percent to $26.90 after the apparel company confirmed an acquisition offer from George Feldenkreis, the company's founder who was recently ousted as executive chairman but still controls more than 11 percent of all outstanding shares. He's joining forces with Fortress Investment Group, a private equity firm, to take Perry Ellis private.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) jumped 15.6 percent to $14.97 after surging 21.03 percent on Tuesday.
- Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) climbed 15.6 percent to $42.31.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) gained 15.3 percent to $72.71.
- Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: TBPH) shares rose 15.1 percent to $28.12 after the company reported that it entered into a global collaboration with J&J's Janssen for TD-1473 in inflammatory intestinal diseases.
- Horizon Global Corp (NYSE: HZN) climbed 15 percent to $9.14. Bank of America upgraded Horizon Global from Underperform to Buy.
- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC) shares rose 14.2 percent to $57.57 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO) gained 13.2 percent to $167.90 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: ENT) shares rose 10.7 percent to $2.39.
- Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW) climbed 10.6 percent to $3.04 following quarterly results.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) rose 8.4 percent to $176.96. Steve Wynn, chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts, said he has resigned from the gaming company he founded.
- Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ACLS) gained 5.4 percent to $25.60 after the company posted strong Q4 results.
- Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ: ALLT) shares gained 5 percent to $5.32. Allot Communications reported Q4 adjusted loss of $0.04 per share on Tuesday.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) gained 4.2 percent to $66.32 following a fourth quarter earnings beat.
- Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) rose 4 percent to $68.00 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results and raised its FY 2018 guidance.
- Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares rose 3 percent to $3.46 in pre-market trading. Verastem disclosed that it has submitted New Drug Application to the U.S. FDA for Duvelisib.
Losers
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) tumbled 31.6 percent to $20.78 after the company reported downbeat quarterly results.
- Sundance Energy Australia Ltd (NASDAQ: SNDE) dipped 18.9 percent to $6.57.
- Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) shares 15.7 percent to $42.54. Manhattan Associates reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.45 per shares on sales of $144.1 million.
- Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ: BBOX) dropped 12.5 percent to $2.80. Black Box reported a Q3 loss of $1.85 per share on sales of $194.9 million.
- One Horizon Group Inc (NASDAQ: OHGI) declined 12.2 percent to $1.81.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INNT) shares fell 11.5 percent to $4.25.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) dropped 11 percent to $271.22. Chipotle posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. Chipotle reported comps up 0.9 percent in the quarter and the company sees comps up in the low single digits for FY18.
- Klondex Mines Ltd (NYSE: KLDX) shares declined 10.6 percent to $1.69. RBC Capital downgraded Klondex Mines from Outperform to Sector Perform, while Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
- Intersections Inc. (NASDAQ: INTX) fell 9.5 percent to $2.20.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) slipped 7.7 percent to $18.80. JinkoSolar reported a follow-on offering of 3.6 million ADSs and $35 million concurrent private placement.
- Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE: HK) declined 7.5 percent to $6.99. Halcon disclosed an offering of 1.2 million shares. The company also announced the acquisition of 22,617 net acres in Ward County, Texas at an average price of $14,674 per acre.
- Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) fell 6 percent to $48.02 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
