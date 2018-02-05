31 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) surged 57.7 percent to $0.323 following FY17 results announced late Friday. The company posted net loss of $13.4 million on sales of $39.363 million.
- Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ: EYES) shares jumped 16.1 percent to $2.38. Second Sight disclosed that it implanted 30 Argus II Retinal Prosthesis Systems in the fourth quarter.
- Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares gained 13 percent to $2.34 after the company announced a $20 million private placement.
- ARMO Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ARMO) shares surged 12.5 percent to $37.49.
- Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ: CHCI) shares gained 12.22 percent to $1.47.
- Apricus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APRI) climbed 12.16 percent to $2.49 after dropping 2.20 percent on Friday.
- Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ: QTNT) surged 10.4 percent to $3.18.
- Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAYN) rose 9.24 percent to $40.19. JP Morgan upgraded Haynes International from Neutral to Overweight.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) shares gained 9.24 percent to $10.40. On Thursday, MediciNova reported that MN-166 showed a 26 percent reduction in confirmed disability progression in SPRINT-MS Phase 2b trial in progressive MS.
- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE: NGVC) climbed 8.6 percent to $7.17.
- China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: ZNH) shares jumped 8 percent to $68.34 after gaining 0.64 percent on Friday.
- Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) surged 7.9 percent to $2.06 after climbing 4.37 percent on Friday.
- ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) gained 7.3 percent to $6.56.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) climbed 5.3 percent to $21.66 after the company disclosed that ROLONTIS met its primary endpoint in the Phase 3 ADVANCE study.
- Bunge Ltd (NYSE: BG) gained 5.1 percent to $82.55 as as ADM is reportedly in advanced talks for the company.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) shares gained 4.75 percent to $13.44 after the company updated its Q4 guidance. Xulei expects Q4 sales of $80 million to $88 million.
Losers
- Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYEG) shares tumbled 42.9 percent to $0.588 after the company announced that EGP-473 did not meet co-primary endpoints.
- SSLJ.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: SSLJ) dipped 28 percent to $3.6001. SSLJ.com reported commencement of trading on The NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "SSLJ." SSLJ.Com priced IPO at $5 per share.
- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) shares fell 24.5 percent to $17.70.
- Cenveo, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVO) fell 23.8 percent to $0.360 after dropping Friday upon announcement of Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.
- Prothena Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: PRTA) shares dropped 17.6 percent to $32.65. On Friday, Prothena reported departure of its Chief Medical Officer Sarah Noonberg.
- XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA) shares declined 15.8 percent to $26.90.
- Avinger Inc (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares fell 15.4 percent to $5.27.
- Yangtze River Development Limited (NASDAQ: YERR) shares dropped 15 percent to $3.63.
- Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) shares fell 12.31 percent to $5.84. Kosmos Energy disclosed that it has completed drilling the Requin Tigre-1 exploration well Offshore Senegal.
- Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) declined 11.2 percent to $7.77 after dropping 6.22 percent on Friday.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) shares fell 11 percent to $2.10.
- Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) dropped 7.7 percent to $59.16 Wells Fargo received a cease-and-desist order Friday from the Federal Reserve that will limit asset growth to $1.95 trillion pending compliance, board oversight and risk management improvements. Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wells Fargo from Outperform to Market Perform, while JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) slipped 7 percent to $11.31 after dropping 1.14 percent on Friday.
- Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares dropped 6.6 percent to $52.32 after declining 15.98 percent on Friday.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) declined 3.5 percent to $6.47. Bank of America downgraded Ericsson from Buy to Underperform.
