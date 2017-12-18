34 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares gained 122.8 percent to $2.74 as traders circulate JUSTIA trademarks alert detailing new application for AuthentiChain, related to blockchain.
- On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ: OTIV) shares jumped 112.8 percent to $2.19 following press release highlighting that the company is developing Bitcoin capabilities
- Longfin Corp (NASDAQ: LFIN) shares surged 77.2 percent to $39.00. Longfin shares surged 308.41 percent Friday after the company announced agreement to acquire Ziddu.com.
- Amplify Snack Brands Inc (NYSE: BETR) climbed 70.5 percent to $11.94. Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) announced plans to acquire Amplify Snack Brands for $12 per share in cash.
- Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: VIPS) gained 44.3 percent to $12.18 following announcement of $863 million investment by JD.com and Tencent.
- Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WINS) shares rose 22.8 percent to $180.58.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares jumped 14.4 percent to $32.61 after climbing 14.09 percent on Friday.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) shares climbed 14.2 percent to $65.96. Ellott disclosed a 6.5 percent stake in Akamai on Friday. Credit Suisse upgraded Akamai from Neutral to Outperform.
- CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIB) shares gained 14.1 percent to $4.50. CTI Industries reported a credit facility of $24 million.
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares gained 13.7 percent to $3.36.
- Mesoblast limited (ADR) (NASDAQ: MESO) shares gained 13.4 percent to $6.22.
- Shineco Inc (NASDAQ: TYHT) rose 11.8 percent to $3.08 after the company reported a $51 million USD contract with Horgos Huajing Tencel Technology Development Co.
- Banco de Chile (ADR) (NYSE: BCH) shares climbed 10.8 percent to $95.50
- RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: RXII) gained 8.3 percent to $0.67 after announcing 'positive' results from Phase 2 trial with RXI-109 for dermal scarring.
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) jumped 8.1 percent to $24.04. JP Morgan upgraded Twitter from Neutral to Overweight, while Summit Redstone Partners initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares gained 8 percent to $6.20 after surging 5.71 percent on Friday.
- Can Fite Biopharma Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: CANF) shares rose 7.5 percent to $1.43 after the company issued an update on its Phase 2 liver cancer trial.
- Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: KND) gained 7.1 percent to $9.15. Humana is in advanced talks to acquire home-care provider Kindred Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: KND) in a deal that would value the company at $9.00 per share, according to the Wall Street Journal.
- Snyder's-Lance Inc (NASDAQ: LNCE) climbed 6.5 percent to $49.83. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) announced plans to acquire Snyder's-Lance for $50 per share in cash.
- Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE: CVA) shares gained 5.8 percent to $15.85 after the company reported a joint venture with a Macquarie subsidiary to develop and own Energy-From-Waste projects in the UK and Ireland.
- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) gained 5.6 percent to $2.85 after the company reported a Notice of Allowance of patent strengthening patent protection on BELBUCA to 2032.
Losers
- Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) shares tumbled 18.7 percent to $5.73.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSE: NAK) shares declined 11.7 percent to $1.92 following announcement of a framework agreement with First Quantum Minerals.
- Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) shares fell 9.4 percent to $2.33. Applied DNA Sciences and Colorcon announced a collaboration to commercialize product authentication technology for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares fell 9.4 percent to $2.54.
- Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PETX) shares dropped 8.1 percent to $5.27 after the company issued study results for AT-016. The company’s license partner responsible for development said study did not achieve protocol-defined efficacy success criteria.
- Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) shares dropped 7 percent to $9.44 after dropping 2.22 percent on Friday.
- Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALRN) shares fell 7 percent to $9.58.
- Bovie Medical Corporation (NYSE: BVX) shares dropped 6.8 percent to $2.76. Bovie Medical named Charles D. Goodwin as Chief Executive Officer and updates its 2017 forecast.
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) shares dropped 6.6 percent to $4.16.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: BVXV) slipped 6.2 percent to $4.72 after rising 0.80 percent on Friday.
- Engility Holdings Inc (NYSE: EGL) shares dropped 4.6 percent to $27.15. Drexel Hamilton downgraded Engility from Buy to Hold.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) fell 3.6 percent to $28.61. Penn National announced plans to acquire Pinnacle Entertainment in a transaction valued at around $2.8 billion.
- National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: NHLD) dropped 3.6 percent to $2.58 after the company reported a comprehensive financing and debt restructuring transaction.
Posted-In: Mid-Day Gainers Mid-Day Losers Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.