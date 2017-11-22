32 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares rose 20.6 percent to $5.80 in pre-market trading after jumping 64.73 percent on Tuesday.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares rose 16.2 percent to $4.80 in the pre-market trading session after surging 41.44 percent on Tuesday.
- Cleantech Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ: CLNT) rose 12.4 percent to $5.00 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its subsidiary Vantage Ultimate Limited, entered into a conditional share swap deal to buy 51 percent interest in Marvel's issued share capital of Integrated Media Technology.
- TiVo Corp (NASDAQ: TIVO) shares rose 12.2 percent to $19.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported that it has won a key patent-infringement case versus Comcast.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) rose 10.2 percent to $3.15 in pre-market trading after surging 33.64 percent on Tuesday.
- Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTI) rose 10.2 percent to $2.39 in pre-market trading after declining 4.82 percent on Tuesday.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 7.6 percent to $18.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ: QRHC) rose 7.2 percent to $2.10 in pre-market trading.
- China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: CEA) rose 7 percent to $30.37 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.41 percent on Tuesday.
- Gridsum Holding Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: GSUM) shares rose 5.5 percent to $10.80 in pre-market trading. Gridsum is expected to release Q3 results on November 28.
- Izea Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) rose 5.4 percent to $5.08 in pre-market trading after climbing 10.80 percent on Tuesday.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 5.3 percent to $11.85 in pre-market trading after surging 8.79 percent on Tuesday.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) rose 4.3 percent to $17.25 in the pre-market trading session after climbing 18.55 percent on Tuesday.
- Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ: OCLR) rose 4.3 percent to $7.15 in pre-market trading after surging 5.70 percent on Tuesday.
- Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE: SN) rose 4.1 percent to $5.14 in pre-market trading after falling 1.20 percent on Tuesday.
- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) shares rose 3.6 percent to $35.07 in pre-market trading amid confirmation of deal talks ending with Akzo Nobel N.V. (ADR).
- Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (ADR) (NYSE: SMI) shares rose 3.4 percent to $7.66 in the pre-market trading session after slipping 0.54 percent on Tuesday.
- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) rose 3.1 percent to $143.50 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
- Rand Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLOG) rose 3 percent to $0.600 in pre-market trading following deal to be purchased by American Industrial Partners.
Losers
- Sunshine Heart Inc (NASDAQ: CHFS) fell 25.4 percent to $5.88 in pre-market trading after declining 2.96 percent on Tuesday.
- Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) fell 10 percent to $16.16 in the pre-market trading session. Guess? reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. U.S. comps were down 10 percent.
- DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) shares fell 9.6 percent to $3.95 in pre-market trading. DryShips reported a Q3 loss of $15.2 million on revenue of $29.9 million.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares fell 6.5 percent to $5.48 in pre-market trading. Frontline reported a Q3 loss of $24.1 million, after posting a profit in the year-ago period.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) fell 5.8 percent to $13.31 in pre-market trading. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak guidance for the first quarter. The company also announced that HPE president Antonio Neri will succeed Meg Whitman as CEO.
- Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd (NASDAQ: IGLD) shares fell 5.8 percent to $7.16 in pre-market trading after declining 2.69 percent on Tuesday.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) fell 5.1 percent to $47.44 in pre-market trading after rising 7.72 percent on Tuesday.
- Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: HIIQ) fell 5 percent to $22.90 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.21 percent on Tuesday.
- GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNC) shares fell 4.4 percent to $5.51 in pre-market trading after tumbling 14.41 percent on Tuesday.
- Qudian Inc - ADR (NYSE: QD) fell 3.6 percent to $18.63 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.83 percent on Tuesday.
- HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) shares fell 3 percent to $21.79 in pre-market trading. HP reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also raised its fiscal 2018 earnings outlook.
- Baozun Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BZUN) fell 3 percent to $34.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 1.71 percent on Tuesday.
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) fell 2.7 percent to $105.87 in pre-market trading. salesforce.com posted better-than-expected results for its third quarter, but issued a weak profit forecast for the current quarter.
