32 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares rose 20.6 percent to $5.80 in pre-market trading after jumping 64.73 percent on Tuesday.

Losers

Sunshine Heart Inc (NASDAQ: CHFS) fell 25.4 percent to $5.88 in pre-market trading after declining 2.96 percent on Tuesday.

