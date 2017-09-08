22 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday
- Tintri Inc (NASDAQ: TNTR) shares dipped 26.5 percent to $4.91 after the company reported mixed quarterly results. Bank of America downgraded Tintri from Buy to Neutral.
- Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) shares fell 17.4 percent to $61.75 as the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) dropped 14.3 percent to $14.52 after the company reported downbeat results for its second quarter and issued a weak guidance for FY18.
- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) declined 13.5 percent to $123.50 after the company reported cybersecurity incident related to consumer info.
- Cherokee Inc (NASDAQ: CHKE) shares tumbled 12.9 percent to $4.05. Cherokee Global Brands reported Q2 adjusted loss of $0.05 per share on sales of $14 million.
- Eclipse Resources Corp (NYSE: ECR) shares dropped 12 percent to $ 2.13. Goldman Sachs downgraded Eclipse Resources from Neutral to Sell.
- BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP) shares declined 11.6 percent to $12.20. BCB Bancorp priced underwritten public offering of 3,265,306 shares at $12.25 per share.
- Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE: HBM) shares fell 11.8 percent to $ 7.85. Hudbay reported a C$242 million bought deal financing.
- United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) dropped 10.8 percent to $119.14. United Therapeutics disclosed that FREEDOM-EV study of Orenitram will continue as planned following interim analysis.
- HCI Group Inc. (NYSE: HCI) shares slipped 8.2 percent to $27.50 after declining 8.46 percent on Thursday.
- Range Resources Corp. (NYSE: RRC) declined 6.8 percent to $16.69. Goldman Sachs downgraded Range Resources from Buy to Neutral.
- Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) fell 6.7 percent to $20.51. Finisar reported in-line earnings for its first quarter, but issued a weak forecast for the current quarter.
- Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE: BCRH) shares dropped 6.6 percent to $14.05 after dipping 14.25 percent on Thursday.
- Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) fell 6.3 percent to $20.12. Alteryx priced its public offering of 8,000,000 shares at $21.25 per share.
- Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) slipped 5.6 percent to $ 21.49 after a Q2 earnings that met expectations of 39 cents per share, along with a slight sales beat. The company expects FY 2017 EPS to be above the current estimate of $1.98 in the $2.00-$2.08 range. However, the company stated the forecast didn't include any effect from the recent hurricanes.
- Sigma Designs Inc (NASDAQ: SIGM) shares dropped 5.3 percent to $ 5.82 as the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) declined 4.9 percent to $85.98. Baird downgraded Equity Lifestyle from Outperform to Neutral.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) shares fell 4.7 percent to $302.43. Cowen & Co. downgraded Chipotle from Market Perform to Underperform.
- TherapeuticsMD Inc (NYSE: TXMD) declined 4.6 percent to $6.59. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TherapeuticsMD with an Equal-Weight rating.
- National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) shares declined 4 percent to $117.31. National Beverage reported Q1 profit of $38.3 million.
- Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ: LAND) shares fell 3.7 percent to $12.37. Gladstone Land announced an offering of common stock.
- Rice Energy Inc (NYSE: RICE) dropped 3.4 percent to $26.43. Goldman Sachs downgraded Rice Energy from Buy to Neutral.
Posted-In: Mid-Day LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Analyst Ratings Movers General
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...