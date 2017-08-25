22 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ: ADMS) shares rose 56.2 percent to $22.23 in pre-market trading following announcement of the FDA approval of GOCOVRI. Kamada Ltd (NASDAQ: KMDA) gained 25.6 percent to $5.40. Kedrion Biopharma and Kamada received FDA approval of KEDRAB for post-exposure prophylaxis against rabies infection.

(NASDAQ: XOMA) rose 22.1 percent to $10.90 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has licensed the global commercial rights to gevokizumab and its IL-1beta intellectual property portfolio. Root9B Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RTNB) shares rose 9.1 percent to $2.78 in pre-market trading after surging 22.01 percent on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: CDNA) rose 8.4 percent to $3.10 in pre-market trading after jumping 33.02 percent on Thursday. Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) rose 7.8 percent to $65.00 in pre-market trading as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its sales outlook.

(NASDAQ: PSTG) rose 6.8 percent to $13.41 in pre-market trading after the company posted strong Q2 results and named Charles Giancarlo as CEO. LG Display Co Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: LPL) rose 4.9 percent to $14.24 in pre-market trading after declining 1.38 percent on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: ADSK) shares rose 4.8 percent to $115.86 in pre-market trading as the company reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter. China Life Insurance Co Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: LFC) shares rose 4.7 percent to $16.00 in the pre-market trading session after falling 0.20 percent on Thursday.

(NYSE: Q) shares rose 4 percent to $98.91 in pre-market trading. Quintiles IMS will replace (NASDAQ: WFM) in the S&P 500 on August 29. Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GOGL) rose 4 percent to $9.25 in pre-market trading after dropping 0.34 percent on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: XNET) rose 3.2 percent to $4.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.48 percent on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) rose 3 percent to $11.56 in pre-market trading after surging 17.00 percent on Thursday.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 5.9 percent to $20.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.

(NASDAQ: LITE) shares fell 5.8 percent to $54.10 in pre-market trading after rising 2.59 percent on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) fell 5.6 percent to $61.00 in pre-market trading. Veeva posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

(NYSE: BIG) fell 5.2 percent to $47.50 in pre-market trading. Big Lots reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) shares fell 4.8 percent to $222.50 in pre-market trading. Ulta Beauty posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter on Thursday.

(NYSE: IBN) shares fell 3.2 percent to $9.09 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.54 percent on Thursday. Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) fell 2.6 percent to $248.45 in pre-market trading. Broadcom reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.

