Stocks Moved By Traders on 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

Karen Firestone trimmed Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) based on forecasted economic headwinds and rolled it into Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) saying Microsoft can handle a recession better than Apple.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Pete Najarian bought Nvidia ahead of earnings.

Charles Schwab Corporation Common Stock (NYSE: SCHW)

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) Steve Weiss sold shares of Dick’s as the stock is performing better on Wednesday than it has in months.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) the stock moved 0.05% higher after Joe Terranova said he bought more shares of JPMorgan.

Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) shares rose by 0.27% after Terranova mentioned buying more shares of Lululemon.

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)

Vale SA (NYSE: VALE)