iPhone 14 Expected To Take Much Better Selfies Than Previous Models

Apple Inc AAPL is reportedly making changes to its camera supply chain management and that could mean an upgrade to “high-end standards” for the upcoming iPhone's selfie camera.

What Happened: LG Innotek’s products will feature on the iPhone 14’s front camera and the South Korean firm has started to mass-produce components for the Cupertino-based tech giant, Korea IT News reported on Monday.

The report said LG Innotek's products were originally meant to appear on the iPhone 15, but have been pushed ahead for the iPhone 14 slated to be released in September.

Why It Matters: The Korean supplier reportedly already provides Apple’s higher-end rear cameras and has increased the supply of selfie cameras, which are becoming as capable as the phone’s primary lenses.

The new front cameras will feature autofocus among other novel features, according to the report.

The unit price of the iPhone 14 front camera has risen three-fold compared with previous iterations. Apple reportedly sources its cameras from Chinese and Japanese manufacturers currently.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently said the upcoming iPhone's front camera woud have an aperture of f 1/.9, compared with the fixed focus and f/2.2 aperture of the iPhone 13, increasing its sensitivity and improving photo quality in low light.

Price Action: On Monday, Apple shares closed 4% lower at $143.11 and slid 1.3% to $141.19 in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

