Amazon AWS Is Down Again, Microsoft Azure Too

Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS and Microsoft Corp.’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure are experiencing simultaneous outages on Wednesday that are disrupting internet services for major companies worldwide.

AWS, Azure Outages

Data from Downdetector shows the issues began around 11:30 a.m. ET, with a sharp increase in user complaints about being unable to access cloud-based apps, websites and services.

The outage is hitting multiple systems dependent on these networks, including Microsoft 365, Xbox, Outlook, Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX), Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) and Kroger.

Slack, Chime Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM) and Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) are also seeing increased reports of issues, according to Down Detector.

Other commonly used developer and data tools, such as Blackbaud and Minecraft, are also affected.

This is the second major AWS incident in less than two weeks, reviving concerns over the internet's vulnerability when concentrated in the hands of a few cloud giants.

The previous AWS outage occurred on Oct. 20 and rippled across industries, temporarily knocking out access to Amazon, Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Disney+, Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT), McDonald Corp. (NYSE:MCD) app, Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT), Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD), Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Snapchat, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS), United Airlines Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:UAL) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), according to Downdetector.

The simultaneous breakdown of AWS and Azure has raised alarms, as these providers support much of the world's online infrastructure, powering everything from digital retail and entertainment to corporate computing and cloud storage.

Frustrated users have taken to social media to share observations and complaints.

"​​First AWS, then Azure, now 365. The centralized cloud trifecta completing the outage bingo card," one user wrote on X.

