NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced Tuesday that, in partnership with Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL), it will build the U.S. Department of Energy's largest artificial intelligence supercomputer using more than 100,000 GPUs.

The goal is to build a system of supercomputing power that will support the development of advanced AI models and accelerate research across various scientific and industrial applications.

Partnership Details

Under the terms of the deal, Nvidia will supply its cutting-edge AI GPUs, while Oracle will provide its cloud infrastructure and expertise in enterprise-grade cloud services.

The Solstice system will feature 100,000 Nvidia Blackwell GPU and will be the largest AI supercomputer in the DOE's lab complex, with delivery expected in 2026.

Another system, called Equinox, will feature 10,000 Blackwell GPUs and construction at the DOE's Argonne Leadership Computing Facility will begin immediately.

The collaboration merges Oracle's scalable, secure cloud solutions with Nvidia's hardware and AI software stack—allowing the DOE to perform complex simulations, big data analytics and AI model training at massive scale and speed.

NVDA All-Time Highs

Nvidia shares surged to all-time highs Wednesday, surpassing a $5 trillion market valuation, driven by a 10% jump following its GTC event in Washington, D.C on Tuesday.

Reasons for the rally include new product updates, multi-billion dollar AI chip orders and major partnerships — including deals with Nokia for 6G networks and several leading companies in robotics, pharmaceuticals and telecom.

NVDA stock was up 4.46% at $210.00 on Wednesday morning, according to Benzinga Pro.

