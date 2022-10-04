EXCLUSIVE: Top 10 Stocks Searched On Benzinga Pro In September: Where Do Tesla, Apple, Bed Bath & Beyond Rank?

Each trading day features hundreds of headlines and press releases on Benzinga Pro, a source for traders to see the latest news on the overall market and individual tickers.

Here is a look at the most-searched-for stocks on Benzinga Pro in the month of September. Year-to-date values and the current price are calculated with an end date of Sept. 30. Returns do not include dividends.

1. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY

YTD Return: -25.0%

52-Week Range: $357.04 to $479.98

Current Price: $357.18

The leading ETF that tracks the S&P 500 was the top-searched ticker for the month of September. This happened in a month and quarter that saw the market decline to the lowest levels for 2022.

2. Tesla Inc TSLA

YTD Return: -30.7%

52-Week Range: $206.86 TO $414.50

Current Price: $265.25

Electric vehicle giant Tesla was the second most-searched ticker on Benzinga Pro in the month of September. The company led the way for companies, not including ETFs. Tesla has been a popular stock on Benzinga Pro, ranking second among all tickers in the first quarter. The stock was previously named the most-searched ticker on Benzinga Pro for the 2021 year.

3. Apple Inc AAPL

YTD Return: -22.2%

52-Week Range: $129.04 to $182.94

Current Price: $138.20

Technology giant Apple was the third most-searched ticker in the month of September. The company released details of the new iPhone 15, Apple Watch and Airpods at its September “Far Out” event.

4. Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ

YTD Return: -33.0%

52-Week Range: $267.10 to $408.71

Current Price: $267.26

The second ETF to appear on the most-searched tickers list was Invesco QQQ Trust, which tracks the Nasdaq 100, an index of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq. The ETF and index hit new year lows in the month of September, likely leading to an increase in searches for the name.

5. NVIDIA Corporation NVDA

YTD Return: -59.3%

52-Week Range: $119.46 to $346.47

Current Price: $121.39

Technology company NVIDIA was a top-searched ticker in the month of September and has been one of the most searched tickers on Benzinga Pro in 2022. The company reported quarterly financial results in late August, which could have made the stop more volatile to start the month of September.

6. Aditxt Inc ADTX

YTD Return: -87.3%

52-Week Range: $2.58 to $136

Current Price: $3.39

Small cap life sciences company Aditxt saw an eventful September with a reverse split and public offering of shares. The company regained Nasdaq listing compliance in late September as a result of the stock split.

7. Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY

YTD Return: -58.1%

52-Week Range: $4.38 to $30.06

Current Price: $6.09

One of the bigger stock stories of September was surrounding retailer Bed Bath & Beyond. The company was accused of being a pump and dump by Chairman Ryan Cohen and CFO Gustavo Arnal. Shares of the company traded higher earlier in the year as Cohen accumulated a stake and pushed for changes. Cohen later sold his stake and Arnal tragically took his own life. The retailer also reported quarterly earnings in the month of September.

8. Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN

YTD Return: -32.6%

52-Week Range: $101.26 to $188.11

Current Price: $113

E-commerce leader Amazon.com had a big month in September. The company premiered its new streaming series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” and also took over exclusive duties of airing “Thursday Night Football” games for the National Football League. Both events have seen strong viewership and could help boost Amazon Prime subscribers.

9. ShiftPixy Inc PIXY

YTD Return: -87.6%

52-Week Range: $11.06 to $203

Current Price: $13.80

Gig economy company ShiftPixy had an eventful September with a reverse split and the announcement the company would spin off its ShiftPixy Labs unit into a separate publicly traded company.

10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD

YTD Return: -56.3%

52-Week Range: $62.83 to $164.46

Current Price: $63.36

Advance Micro Devices was the 10th most-searched ticker on Benzinga Pro in September, narrowly making the cut. The company hit new yearly lows in the month of September like many other large technology stocks.

Honorable Mentions: Outside of the top 10, the following 10 stocks were the 11th to 20th most searched tickers on Benzinga Pro.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc INM

Avenue Therapeutics ATXI

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Inc SHPH

Meta Platforms Inc META

Spero Therapeutics SPRO

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc NRBO

Cassava Sciences Inc SAVA

Microsoft Corporation MSFT

AMTD Digital Inc - ADR HKD

iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM

Photo: toodlingstudio via Shutterstock