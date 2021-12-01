 Skip to main content

Aditxt Stock Plunges After Capital Raise Of $17M Via Equity
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 12:41pm   Comments
Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ: ADTX) has priced an underwritten public offering of 16.575 million units, consisting of common shares and warrants to purchase up to 16.575 million shares at $1.05 per unit for gross proceeds of $17.4 million.

  • The warrants permit the holder to purchase one share at an exercise price of $1.15 per share and expire five years after the date of issuance.
  • The underwriter has an option to purchase up to 2.5 million shares and/or warrants to purchase up to 2.5 million shares. 
  • The offering will close by December 3.
  • Dawson James Securities, Inc. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.
  • Related Link: Aditxt Acquisition-Partner's At-Home COVID-19 Drug Fails In Late-Stage Trial.
  • Aditxt plans to use the proceeds to fund additional borrowings under the Secured Credit Agreement with AiPharma Global and for general corporate and working capital purposes.
  • Price Action: ADTX shares are down 25.3% at $0.87 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

