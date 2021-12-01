Aditxt Stock Plunges After Capital Raise Of $17M Via Equity

Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ: ADTX) has priced an underwritten public offering of 16.575 million units, consisting of common shares and warrants to purchase up to 16.575 million shares at $1.05 per unit for gross proceeds of $17.4 million.

The warrants permit the holder to purchase one share at an exercise price of $1.15 per share and expire five years after the date of issuance.

The underwriter has an option to purchase up to 2.5 million shares and/or warrants to purchase up to 2.5 million shares.

The offering will close by December 3.

Dawson James Securities, Inc. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

Aditxt plans to use the proceeds to fund additional borrowings under the Secured Credit Agreement with AiPharma Global and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

Price Action: ADTX shares are down 25.3% at $0.87 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.