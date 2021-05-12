 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 12, 2021 5:30pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and raised guidance.

Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 EPS of $0.31, up from $(0.34) year-over-year and better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also raised FY21 sales guidance above estimates.

Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results and Q1 sales of $442.31 million, up from $233.17 million year over year.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) shares are trading higher after Diem announced a partnership with the company to become the exclusive issuer of Diem USD stablecoin.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ: ARMK) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q3 GAAP EPS of $8.84, up from $1.61 year over year and better-than-expected Q3 sales results.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ: FTEK) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Losers

Curis (NASDAQ: CRIS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Wish (NASDAQ: WISH) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ: EVOK) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRIS + ARMK)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Why Curis (CRIS) Shares Are Surging Today?
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Minerva, InflaRx Report Positive Data Readouts, Lucira COVID-19 Test Kit Available On Amazon, Decision Day For Heron
Earnings Scheduled For May 12, 2021
Recap: Aramark Q2 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas