10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $17.50 $64.7K 20.6K 20.0K MLCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $17.00 $61.7K 1.2K 9.7K LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $60.00 $100.5K 7.4K 9.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/02/21 $3470.00 $509.1K 1.7K 9.0K WKHS CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/09/21 $16.50 $45.0K 1.0K 1.9K NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $140.00 $934.9K 8.8K 1.0K LB CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/16/21 $75.00 $112.5K 1.5K 947 MAR PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $120.00 $37.0K 1.0K 769 FUN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $60.00 $34.5K 7 650 NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/13/21 $50.50 $85.4K 7 620

• For TAL (NYSE:TAL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 49 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.7K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 20603 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20038 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MLCO (NASDAQ:MLCO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 203 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 325 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.7K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 1223 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9753 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS (NYSE:LVS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 203 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.5K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 7441 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9078 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 598 contract(s) at a $3470.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $509.1K, with a price of $825.0 per contract. There were 1773 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9054 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WKHS (NASDAQ:WKHS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 9, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $16.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 1077 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1906 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 464 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $934.9K, with a price of $2015.0 per contract. There were 8853 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1025 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LB (NYSE:LB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 750 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.5K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 1548 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 947 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MAR (NASDAQ:MAR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 49 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 416 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $89.0 per contract. There were 1041 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 769 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUN (NYSE:FUN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 168 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 7 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 650 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on August 13, 2021. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $50.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.4K, with a price of $425.0 per contract. There were 7 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 620 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

