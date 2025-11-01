Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

Wall Street extended its record-setting rally as Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) crossed the $5 trillion market-cap milestone — a first in history. The "Magnificent Seven" tech giants, including Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META), and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), also advanced, fueling another week of outsized gains.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell struck a cautious tone, warning that additional rate cuts were "not yet guaranteed," which briefly tempered enthusiasm before buyers stepped back in late session.

Looking ahead, investors will monitor upcoming earnings from the tech heavyweights, the trajectory of inflation data, and whether Powell's remarks influence sentiment across growth-heavy indices like the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"MercadoLibre Q3 earnings highlights: 30% revenue growth for 27th straight quarter — ‘The best is yet to come'", by Chris Katje, reports that MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) delivered Q3 revenue of $7.41 billion, up 39% year-over-year and topping estimates, marking its 27th consecutive quarter of 30%+ revenue growth, driven by strong performance in Brazil (+38%), Mexico (+44%) and Argentina (+39%), with fintech revenue increasing 49% and total payment volume up 41%.

"Microsoft stock moves higher on new deal with OpenAI", by Adam Eckert, reports that Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares climbed after the company announced a new definitive agreement with OpenAI that makes Microsoft a roughly 27% stakeholder in OpenAI's newly formed public-benefit corporation — valued at approximately $135 billion — and secures OpenAI's commitment to purchase an additional $250 billion of Azure cloud services, while extending Microsoft's exclusive IP rights through 2032.

"Joby Aviation stock soars on Nvidia collaboration", by Adam Eckert, reports that Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) shares spiked in after-hours trading after the company was named the exclusive aviation launch partner for the new NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) IGX Thor AI platform — an alliance expected to accelerate Joby's autonomous flight tech roadmap with real-time mission management, radar perception and predictive monitoring capabilities.

The Bears

"Meta stock drops after Q3 earnings: CapEx will be ‘notably larger' in 2026", by Erica Kollmann, reports that Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) beat revenue expectations with $51.24 billion (up 26% year-over-year) but missed on EPS at $1.05 — dragged down by a $15.93 billion tax charge — and warned that capital expenditures in 2026 are expected to grow "notably larger" than this year's $70–72 billion, spurring a stock sell-off despite strong topline growth.

"Chipotle stock slides after Q3 revenues miss estimates: Details", by Erica Kollmann, reports that Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) saw its shares drop after Q3 revenue came in at roughly $3.00 billion — just short of the $3.02 billion consensus — while comparable restaurant sales edged up only 0.3% and operating margins compressed to 15.9% from 16.9% a year ago.

"Carvana stock slides on Q3 earnings: Key highlights from the report", by Adam Eckert, reports that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) posted Q3 revenue of $5.65 billion — up 55% year-over-year and beating estimates — while Q3 earnings were $1.03 per share, missing the $1.24 expected; the company sold a record 155,941 vehicles (+44%), achieved adjusted EBITDA of $637 million with an 11.3% margin, and forecasted Q4 vehicle sales above 150,000 units plus full-year adjusted EBITDA at or above the high end of its previously guided $2 billion-$2.2 billion range — yet the stock fell as investors questioned margin pressure and momentum.

