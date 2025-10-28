Nuclear Stocks Boom On Cameco's Deal With Trump Administration

Nuclear energy stocks rallied sharply on Tuesday as investors responded to news that Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) secured a major contract with the U.S. government to build new nuclear reactors.

SMR stock is rallying. See the real-time price action here.

The $80 billion partnership signaled and supported a wave of renewed confidence in the nuclear sector.

Shares of Cameco surged in heavy trading, leading a broader rally among nuclear developers including NuScale Power, Inc. (NYSE:SMR) and Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO).

Uranium stocks also moved higher, including:

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)

(AMEX:DNN) Nexgen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

(NYSE:NXE) Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU)

(AMEX:UUUU) Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)

The VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSE:NLR) and the Global X Uranium ETF (NYSE:URA) climbed as traders rotated into nuclear-themed holdings.

Nuclear Partnership

Under the agreement, at least $80 billion worth of nuclear reactors will be built using Westinghouse designs. Once operational, the facilities are expected to produce consistent and secure electricity, with a portion dedicated to supporting growing domestic data center and computing needs related to AI development.

Comments from top government officials touting President Donald Trump's support for the nuclear industry added to the sector’s growing optimism.

“This historic partnership with America’s leading nuclear company will help unleash President Trump’s grand vision to fully energize America and win the global AI race. President Trump promised a renaissance of nuclear power, and now he is delivering,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick also pointed to nuclear energy deployment as a national security priority of the Trump administration.

“Our administration is focused on ensuring the rapid development, deployment, and use of advanced nuclear technologies. This historic partnership supports our national security objectives and enhances our critical infrastructure," said Lutnick.

