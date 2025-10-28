Stride Stock Plummets After Q3 Earnings Report: Here's Why

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) stock plunged after the company released its third-quarter earnings report after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's what to know:

The Details: Stride reported quarterly earnings of $1.40 per share which beat the analyst estimate of $1.13.

Quarterly revenue came in at $620.9 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $613.7 million.

As of Sept. 30, the company’s cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $749.6 million, compared with $1,011.4 million reported at June 30, 2025.

First quarter enrollments were 247,700, up 11.3% compared to 222,600 enrollments in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

110,000 were Career Learning enrollments, up 20% compared to 91,700 Career Learning enrollments in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Revenue per enrollment for the first quarter was $2,388, up 3.7% compared to $2,303 in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

General Education revenue per enrollment was $2,543, up 6.0% compared to the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Career Learning revenue per enrollment was $2,196, up 1.4%, compared to the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Outlook: Investors were likely reacting to Stride’s revenue guidance with the higher end of ranges falling below the analyst estimates.

Stride expects second-quarter revenue of between $620 million and $640 million, versus the $647.76 million estimate and fiscal 2026 revenue of between $2.48 billion and $2.55 billion, versus the $2.67 billion analyst estimate.

LRN Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Stride stock was down 34.49% at $100.58 in Tuesday's extended trading.

