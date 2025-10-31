Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys Netflix Stock After Downbeat Q3 Earnings, Expands Big Tech Bet

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) purchased Netflix Inc. on Oct.24, just days after the streaming giant's stock tumbled following a disappointing third-quarter earnings report.

Greene Loads On NFLX, Was She ‘Buying The Dip’?

The purchase, valued between $1,001 and $15,000, was one of 14 new investments disclosed in a Periodic Transaction Report filed on Oct. 28.

Netflix reported its earnings on Oct. 21, missing analyst expectations and causing its stock to drop significantly on Oct. 22. Rep. Greene's purchase on Oct. 24 appears to be a “buy the dip” move, a strategy her portfolio manager has employed previously.

This latest transaction adds to a position in Netflix that the congresswoman also purchased in June and May.

See Also: Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys 6 Stocks: Buffett, Health Care — And This Magnificent 7 Stock

Greene Continues Investing In Technology

The Netflix buy was part of a broader investment in the technology sector. The same report shows Rep. Greene also purchased shares in Microsoft Corp.

She also added to existing major tech holdings, including Amazon.com Inc. and MercadoLibre Inc.

Furthermore, the congresswoman continued to build her position in the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, a Bitcoin (CRYOTO: BTC) ETF she has now reportedly purchased at least five times in 2025.

This pattern of adding to existing holdings was consistent across the filing. Rep. Greene also bought more shares of companies she had previously purchased in 2025, including The Home Depot Inc., Kinder Morgan Inc., Occidental Petroleum Corp., and Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Other Latest Buys

Her October buying spree was rounded out with purchases in finance, including Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Blackstone Inc., healthcare stocks Amgen Inc. and Cardinal Health Inc., and the energy giant Chevron Corp.

All 14 transactions disclosed in the filing were purchases, and each was valued in the $1,001 to $15,000 range. No sales were reported in this filing.

Asset Transaction Type Amount Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchase $1,001 – $15,000 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchase $1,001 – $15,000 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK) Purchase $1,001 – $15,000 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchase $1,001 – $15,000 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Purchase $1,001 – $15,000 Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Purchase $1,001 – $15,000 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchase $1,001 – $15,000 iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Purchase $1,001 – $15,000 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Purchase $1,001 – $15,000 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Purchase $1,001 – $15,000 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Purchase $1,001 – $15,000 Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchase $1,001 – $15,000 Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) Purchase $1,001 – $15,000 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Purchase $1,001 – $15,000

On Thursday, the S&P 500 index slipped 0.99% to 6,822.34, whereas the Nasdaq 100 index fell 1.47% to 25,734.81. On the other hand, Dow Jones declined 0.23% to end at 47,522.12.

On Friday, the futures of the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq 100 indices were higher.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock