Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking
October 31, 2025 3:08 AM 3 min read

Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys Netflix Stock After Downbeat Q3 Earnings, Expands Big Tech Bet

Follow

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) purchased Netflix Inc. on Oct.24, just days after the streaming giant's stock tumbled following a disappointing third-quarter earnings report.

Greene Loads On NFLX, Was She ‘Buying The Dip’?

The purchase, valued between $1,001 and $15,000, was one of 14 new investments disclosed in a Periodic Transaction Report filed on Oct. 28.

Netflix reported its earnings on Oct. 21, missing analyst expectations and causing its stock to drop significantly on Oct. 22. Rep. Greene's purchase on Oct. 24 appears to be a “buy the dip” move, a strategy her portfolio manager has employed previously.

This latest transaction adds to a position in Netflix that the congresswoman also purchased in June and May.

See Also: Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys 6 Stocks: Buffett, Health Care — And This Magnificent 7 Stock

Greene Continues Investing In Technology

The Netflix buy was part of a broader investment in the technology sector. The same report shows Rep. Greene also purchased shares in Microsoft Corp.

She also added to existing major tech holdings, including Amazon.com Inc. and MercadoLibre Inc.

Furthermore, the congresswoman continued to build her position in the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, a Bitcoin (CRYOTO: BTC) ETF she has now reportedly purchased at least five times in 2025.

This pattern of adding to existing holdings was consistent across the filing. Rep. Greene also bought more shares of companies she had previously purchased in 2025, including The Home Depot Inc., Kinder Morgan Inc., Occidental Petroleum Corp., and Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Other Latest Buys

Her October buying spree was rounded out with purchases in finance, including Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Blackstone Inc., healthcare stocks Amgen Inc. and Cardinal Health Inc., and the energy giant Chevron Corp.

All 14 transactions disclosed in the filing were purchases, and each was valued in the $1,001 to $15,000 range. No sales were reported in this filing.

AssetTransaction TypeAmount
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)Purchase$1,001 – $15,000
Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)Purchase$1,001 – $15,000
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK)Purchase$1,001 – $15,000
Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)Purchase$1,001 – $15,000
Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)Purchase$1,001 – $15,000
Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)Purchase$1,001 – $15,000
The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)Purchase$1,001 – $15,000
iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)Purchase$1,001 – $15,000
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)Purchase$1,001 – $15,000
MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)Purchase$1,001 – $15,000
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)Purchase$1,001 – $15,000
Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)Purchase$1,001 – $15,000
Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY)Purchase$1,001 – $15,000
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)Purchase$1,001 – $15,000

On Thursday, the S&P 500 index slipped 0.99% to 6,822.34, whereas the Nasdaq 100 index fell 1.47% to 25,734.81. On the other hand, Dow Jones declined 0.23% to end at 47,522.12.

On Friday, the futures of the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq 100 indices were higher.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

NFLX Logo
NFLXNetflix Inc
$1123.972.14%
Overview
AMGN Logo
AMGNAmgen Inc
$290.00-0.61%
AMZN Logo
AMZNAmazon.com Inc
$252.189.50%
BTC Logo
BTCGrayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest
$48.00-1.98%
BX Logo
BXBlackstone Inc
$148.39-0.36%
CAH Logo
CAHCardinal Health Inc
$188.6614.7%
CVX Logo
CVXChevron Corp
$153.20-1.23%
HD Logo
HDThe Home Depot Inc
$378.500.12%
IBIT Logo
IBITiShares Bitcoin Trust
$61.42-2.11%
KMI Logo
KMIKinder Morgan Inc
$26.140.93%
MELI Logo
MELIMercadoLibre Inc
$2365.003.01%
MSFT Logo
MSFTMicrosoft Corp
$525.96-2.88%
OXY Logo
OXYOccidental Petroleum Corp
$40.740.39%
PANW Logo
PANWPalo Alto Networks Inc
$218.270.51%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved