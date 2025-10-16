When it comes to tracking investment disclosures, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Ark Funds founder Cathie Wood are two of the most followed names. When it comes to stocks owned by the two figures, they have 13 in common over the past three years.

Here's a look at the 13 stocks that appear both in Wood's ETFs and in the stock portfolio of Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The 13 Shared Stocks

The Benzinga Government Trades page for Greene shows 13 stocks disclosed by the Congresswoman in the last three years that have not been sold and are also owned by the main Ark Invest ETFs, according to data from CathiesArk.

The main Ark Invest ETFs are:

Ark Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKK)

(BATS:ARKK) Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (BATS:ARKW)

(BATS:ARKW) Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKF)

(BATS:ARKF) Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ)

(BATS:ARKQ) Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX)

Here are the 14 stocks owned by both Greene and Ark Invest:

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA): Greene has been an active buyer of Tesla stock according to disclosures, with the EV stock bought multiple times in 2025, including January, March, April and May. Some months had multiple purchases with all being in the $1,000 to $15,000 range. Ark Funds owns shares of Tesla in ARKK, ARKW and ARKQ, where it is the top holding in each ETF.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR): Greene has disclosed buying Palantir shares four times in 2025, with $1,000 to $15,000 purchases made in February, twice in April, and in July. Ark Funds owns shares of Palantir in ARKQ, ARKF, ARKX, ARKW and ARKK, where it is a top 10 holding in each ETF.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD): Greene has disclosed buying AMD stock multiple times in 2025 and has made purchases in 2024 and 2022. Ark Funds owns shares in ARKW, ARKQ, ARKK, ARKX and ARKF. The stock is a top 10 holding in ARKW, ARKQ and ARKK.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN): Greene has disclosed multiple purchases of Amazon stock in 2025 and several purchases in 2024. Ark Funds owns shares in ARKX, ARKQ, ARKK, ARKW and ARKF, with the stock not a top 10 holding in any.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META): Greene has disclosed buying Meta stock multiple times in both 2025 and 2024. Ark Funds owns shares in ARKW, ARKF and ARKX, with the stock not a top 10 holding in any.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA): Greene has disclosed buying Nvidia stock several times in both 2025 and 2024. Ark Funds owns shares in ARKQ, ARKX, ARKW, ARKK and ARKF, with the stock not a top 10 holding in any.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL): Greene has disclosed buying Alphabet stock multiple times in both 2025 and 2024 with the most recent trade happening in September. Ark Funds owns shares in ARKW, ARKX and ARKQ, with the stock not a top 10 holding in any.

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI): Greene has disclosed buying MercadoLibre stock three times in 2025, with two purchases ranging from $1,000 to $15,000 and one purchase in the $15,000 to $50,000 range. Ark Funds owns shares in ARKW and ARKF, with the stock not a top 10 holding in either.

CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD): Greene has disclosed buying CrowdStrike stock multiple times in 2025 and 2024, with a recent purchase made in September. Ark Funds owns shares in ARKW and ARKF, with the stock not a top 10 holding in either.

Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM): Greene has disclosed buying Qualcomm stock multiple times in 2025 and 2024. Ark Funds owns shares in ARKQ and ARKW, with the stock not a top 10 holding in either.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN): Greene has disclosed buying Amgen stock multiple times in 2025 and several times in the years before that. Ark Funds owns shares in ARKG, with the stock not a top 10 holding.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT): Greene has disclosed buying Caterpillar stock multiple times in 2025 and in previous years. Ark Funds owns shares in ARKQ, with the stock not a top 10 holding.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT): Greene has disclosed buying Lockheed Martin stock twice in 2022 and once in 2021. Ark Funds owns shares in ARKX, with the stock not a top 10 holding.

Different Investing Styles

Ark Funds invests in disruptive technology and innovative companies that it believes will outperform on a five-year outlook. This often leads to favoring high-growth, technology-related names.

The company focuses on companies in sectors like fintech, cryptocurrency, electric vehicles, space exploration, genomics, AI and more.

Greene has said that she does not make her own trades, instead relying on a portfolio manager. She has regularly ranked as one of the top-performing traders in Congress based on annual portfolio returns.

Earlier this year, Greene praised the moves by her manager for buying stocks after they dipped due to pressure from tariff warnings from President Donald Trump, only to rise later with calls for a tariff pause.

“I don’t place my buys and sells," Greene said, citing an agreement she has with her portfolio manager, who handles all the buying and selling of stocks. “He did a great job. Guess what he did. He bought the dip. And that’s what anybody that has financial sense does."

Greene also said her portfolio manager did not have inside information, everything was public and a potential tariff pause wasn’t a secret.

