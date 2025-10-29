Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys 6 Stocks: Buffett, Health Care — And This Magnificent 7 Stock

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is among the most active traders in Congress. Here's a look at her latest trades disclosed, which comes with increased attention on Congress Trades from retail traders.

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Latest Buys

A new disclosure from Greene, which is tracked by the Benzinga's Government Trades page, reveals six stocks purchased in October, marking her second disclosure for the trading month.

Here are the trades disclosed by Greene, with each trade made on Oct. 24:

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN): Bought $1,000 to $15,000 in shares

(NASDAQ:AMGN): Bought $1,000 to $15,000 in shares Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN): Bought $1,000 to $15,000 in shares

(NASDAQ:AMZN): Bought $1,000 to $15,000 in shares Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK): Bought $1,000 to $15,000 in shares

(NYSE:BRK): Bought $1,000 to $15,000 in shares Blackstone Inc (NYSE:BX): Bought $1,000 to $15,000 in shares

(NYSE:BX): Bought $1,000 to $15,000 in shares Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH): Bought $1,000 to $15,000 in shares

(NYSE:CAH): Bought $1,000 to $15,000 in shares Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX): Bought $1,000 to $15,000 in shares

Each of these stocks was previously bought by Greene this year.

Amgen stock was bought recently in September and multiple times in May.

Berkshire Hathaway, Blackstone, Cardinal Health and Chevron stock were most recently purchased in May by Greene, with several of the stocks bought multiple times this year.

Amazon has been one of the most frequent purchases by Greene, with shares bought in October, May, April and January, including multiple purchases in the same months.

Greene went several years without disclosing stock purchases before unveiling a handful in May 2024. That disclosure has been followed up with trades every month or two, with each month in 2025 having at least one disclosure.

Did You Know?

Greene’s Trades Draw Increased Attention

As Benzinga previously reported, several of Greene's trades could be problematic given the timing and her committee assignments.

The congresswoman is one of several members of Congress who have bought Bitcoin ETFs in 2025. One of her purchases came shortly before President Donald Trump announced he would make a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve. Greene is an ally of the president, who has helped boost the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) with a pro-Bitcoin agenda since taking office in January.

Greene’s purchase of Palantir, while serving on the Committee on Homeland Security, drew increased scrutiny, with the company having multiple government contracts.

The congresswoman has said that she has a portfolio manager who handles all of her trades. Greene brushed off criticism earlier this year over the timing of buying numerous stocks before Trump announced a pause on tariffs and sent stock prices significantly higher.

"I think that criticism is laughable. President Trump has been talking about tariffs for decades," Greene told reporters when asked about the trades at a recent town hall event in Georgia, in a clip shared by Unusual Whales.

The congresswoman used the opportunity to boast about her stock performance, which ranked her as one of the top trading members of Congress in 2024.

"I don't place my buys and sells,” Greene said, citing an agreement she has with her portfolio manager, who handles all the buying and selling of stocks. "He did a great job. Guess what he did. He bought the dip. And that's what anybody who has financial sense does.”

Greene also said her portfolio manager did not have inside information; everything was public and a potential tariff pause wasn't a secret.

Several Congress members have called for a ban on the buying and selling of stocks and options by members of Congress. Efforts to put a bill forth for members to vote on have increased in recent years.

Photo: Shutterstock