Wall Street edged higher Tuesday as strong bank earnings lifted sentiment, even as renewed U.S.-China trade tensions kept investor enthusiasm in check.

The early batch of earnings reports from Wall Street giants gave markets something to cheer about. Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC), Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) all surpassed analyst expectations.

Shares in Wells Fargo soared nearly 7%, making it the top gainer on the S&P 500, after the bank raised its full-year guidance. Citigroup followed with a 4.5% jump. BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) also reported better-than-expected results, with shares up nearly 3%.

At a National Association for Business Economics event, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the risks to employment have increased, shifting the Fed’s balance of risk. This bolstered market confidence in a 25-basis-point interest rate cut, which investors now fully anticipate.

Powell also commented on the government shutdown, now beyond the two-week mark, warning that the Fed will begin to lack key data if the impasse continues and October releases are delayed.

Tech stocks showed mixed performance. Optimism around a de-escalation in U.S.-China trade relations quickly faded after both countries introduced new port fees targeting each other's shipments, raising the specter of renewed friction.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) dropped 3% after Bank of America cut its rating to underperform, setting a $34 price target. NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) — the two biggest chipmakers — also traded lower, down 3.19% and 2.33% respectively.

Meanwhile, small caps outperformed, with the Russell 2000 climbing over 1% to notch its best two-day gain since mid-August.

In commodity markets, gold hit a new record, rising 1% to $4,150 per ounce, while silver slipped 1% after hitting an all-time high of $53, snapping a four-day winning streak. Copper prices dropped 2% and WTI crude settled down 1.2% at $58.50 a barrel, the lowest since May.

In digital assets, selling pressure continued. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell 2.5% and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) slid 3.1%.

Tuesday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price 1-day %Chg Russell 2000 2,486.30 1.0% Dow Jones 46,384.09 0.7% S&P 500 6,671.97 0.3% Nasdaq 100 24,750.35 0.0% Updated by 1:10 p.m. ET

S&P 500’s Top 5 Gainers On Tuesday

Name Chg % Wells Fargo & Company 7.54% KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) 5.17% Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) 5.05% Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) 5.04% Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) 4.66%

S&P 500’s Top 5 Losers On Tuesday

Name Chg % Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) -4.21% Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) -3.61% Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) -2.91% CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) -2.88% Archer-Daniels-Midland Comp.. (NYSE:ADM) -2.73%

