Man holding financial chart in hand that is moving upwards with arrow moving up
October 14, 2025 1:51 PM 2 min read

Wells Fargo, Citigroup Jump; Powell Flags Jobs Risks: What's Moving Markets Tuesday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Wall Street edged higher Tuesday as strong bank earnings lifted sentiment, even as renewed U.S.-China trade tensions kept investor enthusiasm in check.

WFC is surging to new heights today.

The early batch of earnings reports from Wall Street giants gave markets something to cheer about. Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC), Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) all surpassed analyst expectations.

Shares in Wells Fargo soared nearly 7%, making it the top gainer on the S&P 500, after the bank raised its full-year guidance. Citigroup followed with a 4.5% jump. BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) also reported better-than-expected results, with shares up nearly 3%.

At a National Association for Business Economics event, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the risks to employment have increased, shifting the Fed’s balance of risk. This bolstered market confidence in a 25-basis-point interest rate cut, which investors now fully anticipate.

Powell also commented on the government shutdown, now beyond the two-week mark, warning that the Fed will begin to lack key data if the impasse continues and October releases are delayed.

Tech stocks showed mixed performance. Optimism around a de-escalation in U.S.-China trade relations quickly faded after both countries introduced new port fees targeting each other's shipments, raising the specter of renewed friction.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) dropped 3% after Bank of America cut its rating to underperform, setting a $34 price target. NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) — the two biggest chipmakers — also traded lower, down 3.19% and 2.33% respectively.

Meanwhile, small caps outperformed, with the Russell 2000 climbing over 1% to notch its best two-day gain since mid-August.

In commodity markets, gold hit a new record, rising 1% to $4,150 per ounce, while silver slipped 1% after hitting an all-time high of $53, snapping a four-day winning streak. Copper prices dropped 2% and WTI crude settled down 1.2% at $58.50 a barrel, the lowest since May.

In digital assets, selling pressure continued. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell 2.5% and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) slid 3.1%.

Tuesday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price1-day %Chg
Russell 20002,486.301.0%
Dow Jones46,384.090.7%
S&P 5006,671.970.3%
Nasdaq 10024,750.350.0%
Updated by 1:10 p.m. ET

S&P 500’s Top 5 Gainers On Tuesday

NameChg %
Wells Fargo & Company7.54%
KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)5.17%
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)5.05%
Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)5.04%
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)4.66%

S&P 500’s Top 5 Losers On Tuesday

NameChg %
Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)-4.21%
Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)-3.61%
Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) -2.91%
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)-2.88%
Archer-Daniels-Midland Comp.. (NYSE:ADM)-2.73%
