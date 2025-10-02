On the second day of the U.S. government shutdown, Wall Street remains largely subdued, with indexes showing only slight midday declines after touching fresh record highs at the open.

NVDA stock is reaching significant price levels. Track the latest developments here.

The S&P 500 was trading around 6,700 as of 12 p.m. ET, down 0.1% on the day, while the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.2% to 24,848, supported by its heavy weighting in artificial intelligence stocks. The tech-heavy benchmark is eyeing a fifth straight winning session and notched fresh all-time highs.

The Russell 2000 and Dow Jones were both flat.

NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) rose more than 1%, pushing its market capitalization to a record $4.6 trillion as the stock extended its winning streak to a sixth consecutive session.

Semiconductors outperformed, with the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NYSE:SOXX) climbing about 2% to new record highs, replicating Wednesday's advance and securing its strongest two-day rally since mid-August.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) surged 4% after reports from Semafor suggested Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) may add AMD as a foundry customer. Intel advanced 2.2%, on track for its highest close since April 2024.

Among top performers, Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) jumped 20% after introducing new pricing models for mortgage scores.

The crypto sector also rallied as sentiment toward digital assets strengthened. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) gained 1.1% to $120,000, extending its five-session advance to 10%. Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) jumped 6%, nearly recovering to its late-July levels.

Gold and silver took a breather after September's relentless rally. Gold slipped 0.8% to around $3,850 per ounce, while silver dropped 2.2% to $46.35 per ounce.

The pullback in precious metals coincided with a firmer U.S. dollar. The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) rose 0.3%, snapping a four-session losing streak.

WTI crude sank 2% to $60 a barrel, hitting a fresh four-month low.

Thursday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price % chg • Nasdaq 100 24,850.42 0.2% • Russell 2000 2,442.54 0.0% • S&P 500 6,709.18 -0.1% • Dow Jones 46,406.23 -0.1% Updated by 12:20 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) flattened at $614.12.

(NYSE:VOO) flattened at $614.12. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) inched 0.13% higher to $464.29.

(NYSE:DIA) inched 0.13% higher to $464.29. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) inched 0.2% to $604.68.

(NASDAQ:QQQ) inched 0.2% to $604.68. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) held steady at $242.64.

(NYSE:IWM) held steady at $242.64. The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLB) outperformed, up 0.9%; the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLE) lagged, down 0.8%.

S&P 500’s Top 5 Gainers On Thursday

Company % Change Fair Isaac Corporation +20.58% Coinbase Global, Inc. +6.31% Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) +4.35% Advanced Micro Devices Inc. +4.01% Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN) +3.63%

S&P 500’s Top 5 Losers On Thursday

Company % Change Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) -7.85% Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) -7.15% The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) -4.47% AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) -3.99% Edison International (NYSE:EIX) -3.74%

Loading... Loading...

Read Now:

Photo: Shutterstock