Wall Street kicked off the week with modest gains in technology and growth names, while small caps and blue chips stalled as investors braced for a flood of economic data, culminating on Friday with the September labor market report.

Washington politics also drew attention, with President Donald Trump set to meet Democratic and Republican leaders later today in an effort to head off a potential government shutdown as early as Wednesday.

The S&P 500 edged 0.3% higher to 6,660, while the Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.6%, leading the major indexes.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) surged 9% after CEO Vlad Tenev revealed on social media that more than four billion event contracts have been traded on the platform since their launch.

Kellanova (NYSE: K) gained over 5% after Italy's Ferrero Group finalized its $3.1 billion purchase of ready-to-eat cereal maker WK Kellogg Co.

On the downside, Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) slid more than 5% despite topping Wall Street's quarterly expectations.

Precious metals continued to steal the spotlight, with gold climbing nearly 2% to $3,830, extending its September rally to 11% — on track for the best month since 2012. Silver followed, up 2.1% above $47.

In commodities, oil tumbled 3.6%, erasing last week's gains, as crude exports resumed from Iraq's Kurdistan region after a two-and-a-half-year pause and OPEC+ signaled further supply increases.

In digital assets, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) advanced 1.6% to $114,000, trimming some of last week's 2.6% decline.

Monday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price 1-day % • Nasdaq 100 24,656.50 0.6% • S&P 500 6,663.09 0.3% • Dow Jones 46,220.76 -0.1 % • Russell 2000 2,430.84 -0.1 % Updated by 12:50 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE: VOO) edged 0.1% up to $609.59.

(NYSE: VOO) edged 0.1% up to $609.59. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE: DIA) inched 0.1% down to $461.75.

(NYSE: DIA) inched 0.1% down to $461.75. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ: QQQ) rose 0.5% to $598.75.

(NASDAQ: QQQ) rose 0.5% to $598.75. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE: IWM) held steady at $241.27.

(NYSE: IWM) held steady at $241.27. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLK) outperformed, up 0.5%; the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLE) lagged, down 2%.

S&P 500’s Top 5 Gainers On Monday

Name Chg % Robinhood Markets Inc. +8.89% Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) +6.76% Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) +5.80% PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) +5.66% Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) +5.49%

S&P 500’s Top 5 Losers On Monday

Name Chg % Carnival Corporation -4.72% Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) -4.65% Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) -3.77% ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) -3.53% Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) -3.45%

