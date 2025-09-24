Wall Street traded lower on Wednesday, extending the previous day's risk-off mood sparked by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks.

At midday in New York, all major indexes were in the red: the S&P 500 slipped 0.3%, the Nasdaq 100 lost 0.5%, and the Russell 2000 fell 0.6%.

Investors bristled at Powell's comments that further rate cuts are not a given, underscoring a data-dependent stance, while also calling equity markets "fairly highly valued."

Technology stocks led the pullback, while energy shares rallied as oil prices surged more than 2% to nearly $65 a barrel. U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly fell by 0.607 million barrels in the week ending Sept. 19, defying forecasts for an 0.8-million-barrel build. Geopolitical tensions added further support, with NATO vowing a robust response to Russian airspace incursions and Ukrainian drones striking Russian refineries and pipelines.

Commodity-linked equities saw outsized moves. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX dropped more than 14% after a fatal accident at its Indonesian mine forced the company to cut its 2026 production guidance for the third quarter, warning of significant delays.

Copper prices spiked more than 4% on supply concerns, lifting shares of other miners such as Southern Copper Corp. SCCO, which climbed over 7%.

In fixed income, Treasury yields rose about 3 basis points across the curve, with the 10-year benchmark steady near 4.15%. The dollar index rebounded 0.7%, dragging gold and silver down from record highs, with losses of 0.6% and 0.2%, respectively.

In crypto markets, Bitcoin BTC/USD advanced 1.5% to $113,700.

Wednesday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price 1-day %chg • Dow Jones 46,223.14 -0.2% • S&P 500 6,641.04 -0.3% • Nasdaq 100 24,472.57 -0.5% • Russell 2000 2,445.15 -0.6% Updated by 12:30 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO edged 0.4% lower to $609.25.

edged 0.4% lower to $609.25. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA slipped 0.2% to $461.81.

slipped 0.2% to $461.81. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ dropped 0.5% to $595.00.

dropped 0.5% to $595.00. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM fell 0.4% to $242.82.

fell 0.4% to $242.82. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE outperformed, up 2.01%; the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK lagged, down 1%.

S&P 500’s Top 5 Performers On Wednesday

Stock Name % Change CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF +5.45% Intel Corporation INTC +5.49% The Mosaic Company MOS +5.21% EQT Corporation EQT +4.79% Centene Corporation CNC +4.89%

S&P 500’s Top 5 Losers On Wednesday

Stock Name % Change Freeport-McMoRan Inc. -14.87% Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON -7.29% KKR & Co. Inc. KKR -5.13% Synopsys, Inc. SNPS -4.845% Micron Technology, Inc. MU -4.37%

Photo: Shutterstock