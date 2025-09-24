Wall Street traded lower on Wednesday, extending the previous day's risk-off mood sparked by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks.
At midday in New York, all major indexes were in the red: the S&P 500 slipped 0.3%, the Nasdaq 100 lost 0.5%, and the Russell 2000 fell 0.6%.
Investors bristled at Powell's comments that further rate cuts are not a given, underscoring a data-dependent stance, while also calling equity markets "fairly highly valued."
Technology stocks led the pullback, while energy shares rallied as oil prices surged more than 2% to nearly $65 a barrel. U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly fell by 0.607 million barrels in the week ending Sept. 19, defying forecasts for an 0.8-million-barrel build. Geopolitical tensions added further support, with NATO vowing a robust response to Russian airspace incursions and Ukrainian drones striking Russian refineries and pipelines.
Commodity-linked equities saw outsized moves. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX dropped more than 14% after a fatal accident at its Indonesian mine forced the company to cut its 2026 production guidance for the third quarter, warning of significant delays.
Copper prices spiked more than 4% on supply concerns, lifting shares of other miners such as Southern Copper Corp. SCCO, which climbed over 7%.
In fixed income, Treasury yields rose about 3 basis points across the curve, with the 10-year benchmark steady near 4.15%. The dollar index rebounded 0.7%, dragging gold and silver down from record highs, with losses of 0.6% and 0.2%, respectively.
In crypto markets, Bitcoin BTC/USD advanced 1.5% to $113,700.
Wednesday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs
|Major Indices
|Price
|1-day %chg
|• Dow Jones
|46,223.14
|-0.2%
|• S&P 500
|6,641.04
|-0.3%
|• Nasdaq 100
|24,472.57
|-0.5%
|• Russell 2000
|2,445.15
|-0.6%
According to Benzinga Pro data:
- The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO edged 0.4% lower to $609.25.
- The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA slipped 0.2% to $461.81.
- The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ dropped 0.5% to $595.00.
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM fell 0.4% to $242.82.
- The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE outperformed, up 2.01%; the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK lagged, down 1%.
S&P 500’s Top 5 Performers On Wednesday
|Stock Name
|% Change
|CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF
|+5.45%
|Intel Corporation INTC
|+5.49%
|The Mosaic Company MOS
|+5.21%
|EQT Corporation EQT
|+4.79%
|Centene Corporation CNC
|+4.89%
S&P 500’s Top 5 Losers On Wednesday
|Stock Name
|% Change
|Freeport-McMoRan Inc.
|-14.87%
|Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON
|-7.29%
|KKR & Co. Inc. KKR
|-5.13%
|Synopsys, Inc. SNPS
|-4.845%
|Micron Technology, Inc. MU
|-4.37%
