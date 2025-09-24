Map background of word with stock and index numbers in front
September 24, 2025 1:37 PM 3 min read

Wall Street Slips, Energy Stocks Surge On Oil Gains: What's Moving Markets Wednesday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Wall Street traded lower on Wednesday, extending the previous day's risk-off mood sparked by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks.

At midday in New York, all major indexes were in the red: the S&P 500 slipped 0.3%, the Nasdaq 100 lost 0.5%, and the Russell 2000 fell 0.6%.

FCX is taking a hit from negative sentiment. Get the inside scoop here.

Investors bristled at Powell's comments that further rate cuts are not a given, underscoring a data-dependent stance, while also calling equity markets "fairly highly valued."

Technology stocks led the pullback, while energy shares rallied as oil prices surged more than 2% to nearly $65 a barrel. U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly fell by 0.607 million barrels in the week ending Sept. 19, defying forecasts for an 0.8-million-barrel build. Geopolitical tensions added further support, with NATO vowing a robust response to Russian airspace incursions and Ukrainian drones striking Russian refineries and pipelines.

Commodity-linked equities saw outsized moves. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX dropped more than 14% after a fatal accident at its Indonesian mine forced the company to cut its 2026 production guidance for the third quarter, warning of significant delays.

Copper prices spiked more than 4% on supply concerns, lifting shares of other miners such as Southern Copper Corp. SCCO, which climbed over 7%.

In fixed income, Treasury yields rose about 3 basis points across the curve, with the 10-year benchmark steady near 4.15%. The dollar index rebounded 0.7%, dragging gold and silver down from record highs, with losses of 0.6% and 0.2%, respectively.

In crypto markets, Bitcoin BTC/USD advanced 1.5% to $113,700.

Wednesday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPrice1-day %chg
• Dow Jones46,223.14-0.2%
• S&P 5006,641.04-0.3%
• Nasdaq 10024,472.57-0.5%
• Russell 20002,445.15-0.6%
Updated by 12:30 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO edged 0.4% lower to $609.25.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA slipped 0.2% to $461.81.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ dropped 0.5% to $595.00.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM fell 0.4% to $242.82.
  • The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE outperformed, up 2.01%; the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK lagged, down 1%.

S&P 500’s Top 5 Performers On Wednesday

Stock Name% Change
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF+5.45%
Intel Corporation INTC+5.49%
The Mosaic Company MOS+5.21%
EQT Corporation EQT+4.79%
Centene Corporation CNC+4.89%

S&P 500’s Top 5 Losers On Wednesday

Stock Name% Change
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. -14.87%
Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON-7.29%
KKR & Co. Inc. KKR-5.13%
Synopsys, Inc. SNPS-4.845%
Micron Technology, Inc. MU-4.37%
Loading...
Loading...

Read Now:

Photo: Shutterstock

FCX Logo
FCXFreeport-McMoRan Inc
$38.73-14.6%
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$113891.981.69%
AXON Logo
AXONAxon Enterprise Inc
$721.08-7.27%
CF Logo
CFCF Industries Holdings Inc
$91.945.50%
CNC Logo
CNCCentene Corp
$34.334.81%
DIA Logo
DIASPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
$461.79-0.23%
EQT Logo
EQTEQT Corp
$53.525.04%
INTC Logo
INTCIntel Corp
$30.985.57%
IWM Logo
IWMiShares Russell 2000 ETF
$242.60-0.51%
KKR Logo
KKRKKR & Co Inc
$139.69-5.13%
MOS Logo
MOSThe Mosaic Co
$35.765.27%
MU Logo
MUMicron Technology Inc
$159.81-3.96%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$595.94-0.38%
SCCO Logo
SCCOSouthern Copper Corp
$119.007.93%
SNPS Logo
SNPSSynopsys Inc
$468.39-4.47%
VOO Logo
VOOVanguard S&P 500 ETF
$609.80-0.28%
XLB Logo
XLBMaterials Select Sector SPDR
$89.37-0.79%
XLE Logo
XLESPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
$91.032.08%
XLK Logo
XLKSPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
$278.16-0.74%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$136.58-0.26%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved