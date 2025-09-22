Wall Street is on track for its third straight day of gains, with major large-cap indices extending records as investors remain optimistic about corporate earnings and upcoming rate cuts.
The S&P 500 rose 0.4% to 6,690 points after midday trading in New York. The Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.6% to nearly 24,750, while the Dow inched 0.1% higher to 46,350. The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 0.3%.
Technology's outperformance continues relentlessly. The sector, tracked by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK, is up 4% over the past three sessions, its strongest three-day rally since May. For September so far, tech stocks are up 7.5%, putting them on course for their best September since 2010.
NVIDIA Corp. NVDA and Apple Inc. AAPL, both up more than 3%, are pushing the so-called Magnificent Seven's combined valuation to a record $20.9 trillion. The 10 most valuable U.S. companies now carry a record market cap of $24.3 trillion. Nvidia alone is worth $4.44 trillion.
Gold is also shining, jumping 1.5% above $3,700 per ounce. Silver gained 2%, testing the $44 level, and is on track for its best month since May 2024.
Risk sentiment, however, is fading in cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin BTC/USD dropped more than 2% to $112,000. Losses were sharper in altcoins: Ethereum ETH/USD fell 6.3%, Solana SOL/USD slid more than 7% and Cardano ADA/USD tumbled 8%, all among the top 10 cryptos by market value.
Monday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs
|Major Indices
|Price
|1-day chg. %
|• Nasdaq 100
|24,773.72
|0.6%
|• S&P 500
|6,696.63
|0.5%
|• Russell 2000
|2,455.60
|0.3%
|• Dow Jones
|46,395.17
|0.2%
According to Benzinga Pro data:
- The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO rose 0.4% to $614.41.
- The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA inched 0.1% higher to $463.47.
- The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ edged 0.4% higher to $601.91.
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM rose 0.30% to $243.70.
- The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund outperformed, up 1.2%; the Consumer Staples Sector SPDR Fund XLP lagged, down 1.7%.
S&P 500’s Top 5 Gainers
|Company
|% Change
|Teradyne Inc. TER
|11.23%
|Moderna Inc. MRNA
|7.30%
|Super Micro Computer Inc. SMCI
|5.47%
|Oracle Corp. ORCL
|5.29%
|Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. WAB
|5.20%
S&P 500’s Top 5 Losers
|Company
|% Change
|Kenvue Inc. KVUE
|-5.19%
|Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. ADM
|-4.47%
|Lennar Corp. LEN
|-3.97%
|Bunge Global SA BG
|-3.66%
|United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL
|-3.45%
Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.
