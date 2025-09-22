Silhouette of person facing colorful digital cityscape display.
September 22, 2025 1:43 PM 3 min read

Stocks Extend Records, Gold Soars To $3,740: What's Moving Markets Monday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Wall Street is on track for its third straight day of gains, with major large-cap indices extending records as investors remain optimistic about corporate earnings and upcoming rate cuts.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% to 6,690 points after midday trading in New York. The Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.6% to nearly 24,750, while the Dow inched 0.1% higher to 46,350. The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 0.3%.

Technology's outperformance continues relentlessly. The sector, tracked by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK, is up 4% over the past three sessions, its strongest three-day rally since May. For September so far, tech stocks are up 7.5%, putting them on course for their best September since 2010.

NVIDIA Corp. NVDA and Apple Inc. AAPL, both up more than 3%, are pushing the so-called Magnificent Seven's combined valuation to a record $20.9 trillion. The 10 most valuable U.S. companies now carry a record market cap of $24.3 trillion. Nvidia alone is worth $4.44 trillion.

Gold is also shining, jumping 1.5% above $3,700 per ounce. Silver gained 2%, testing the $44 level, and is on track for its best month since May 2024.

Risk sentiment, however, is fading in cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin BTC/USD dropped more than 2% to $112,000. Losses were sharper in altcoins: Ethereum ETH/USD fell 6.3%, Solana SOL/USD slid more than 7% and Cardano ADA/USD tumbled 8%, all among the top 10 cryptos by market value.

Monday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price1-day chg. %
• Nasdaq 10024,773.720.6%
• S&P 5006,696.630.5%
• Russell 20002,455.600.3%
• Dow Jones46,395.170.2%
Updated by 1:00 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO rose 0.4% to $614.41.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA inched 0.1% higher to $463.47.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ edged 0.4% higher to $601.91.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM rose 0.30% to $243.70.
  • The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund outperformed, up 1.2%; the Consumer Staples Sector SPDR Fund XLP lagged, down 1.7%.

S&P 500’s Top 5 Gainers

Company% Change
Teradyne Inc. TER11.23%
Moderna Inc. MRNA7.30%
Super Micro Computer Inc. SMCI5.47%
Oracle Corp. ORCL5.29%
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. WAB5.20%

S&P 500’s Top 5 Losers

Company% Change
Kenvue Inc. KVUE-5.19%
Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. ADM-4.47%
Lennar Corp. LEN-3.97%
Bunge Global SA BG-3.66%
United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL-3.45%
Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.

