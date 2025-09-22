Wall Street is on track for its third straight day of gains, with major large-cap indices extending records as investors remain optimistic about corporate earnings and upcoming rate cuts.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% to 6,690 points after midday trading in New York. The Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.6% to nearly 24,750, while the Dow inched 0.1% higher to 46,350. The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 0.3%.

Technology's outperformance continues relentlessly. The sector, tracked by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK, is up 4% over the past three sessions, its strongest three-day rally since May. For September so far, tech stocks are up 7.5%, putting them on course for their best September since 2010.

NVIDIA Corp. NVDA and Apple Inc. AAPL, both up more than 3%, are pushing the so-called Magnificent Seven's combined valuation to a record $20.9 trillion. The 10 most valuable U.S. companies now carry a record market cap of $24.3 trillion. Nvidia alone is worth $4.44 trillion.

Gold is also shining, jumping 1.5% above $3,700 per ounce. Silver gained 2%, testing the $44 level, and is on track for its best month since May 2024.

Risk sentiment, however, is fading in cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin BTC/USD dropped more than 2% to $112,000. Losses were sharper in altcoins: Ethereum ETH/USD fell 6.3%, Solana SOL/USD slid more than 7% and Cardano ADA/USD tumbled 8%, all among the top 10 cryptos by market value.

Monday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price 1-day chg. % • Nasdaq 100 24,773.72 0.6% • S&P 500 6,696.63 0.5% • Russell 2000 2,455.60 0.3% • Dow Jones 46,395.17 0.2% Updated by 1:00 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO rose 0.4% to $614.41.

rose 0.4% to $614.41. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA inched 0.1% higher to $463.47.

inched 0.1% higher to $463.47. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ edged 0.4% higher to $601.91.

edged 0.4% higher to $601.91. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM rose 0.30% to $243.70.

rose 0.30% to $243.70. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund outperformed, up 1.2%; the Consumer Staples Sector SPDR Fund XLP lagged, down 1.7%.

S&P 500’s Top 5 Gainers

Company % Change Teradyne Inc. TER 11.23% Moderna Inc. MRNA 7.30% Super Micro Computer Inc. SMCI 5.47% Oracle Corp. ORCL 5.29% Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. WAB 5.20%

S&P 500’s Top 5 Losers

Company % Change Kenvue Inc. KVUE -5.19% Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. ADM -4.47% Lennar Corp. LEN -3.97% Bunge Global SA BG -3.66% United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL -3.45%

