Businessman stands in front of abstract image of financial charts.
August 27, 2025 1:32 PM 3 min read

S&P 500 Tests Records Ahead Nvidia Results, MongoDB Rockets: What's Moving Markets Wednesday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Wall Street traded cautiously on Wednesday, with major indices little changed at midday as investors awaited NVIDIA Corp.‘s NVDA second-quarter earnings after the bell.

The AI giant has more than doubled in value since April's tariff-driven low, becoming the poster child of a rally that pushed the S&P 500 to record highs this month.

Traders are laser-focused on Nvidia's Blackwell chip momentum, China updates and gross margins — three factors likely to steer not only the stock but the broader market reaction.

By midday in New York, the S&P 500 edged up 0.2% to 6,478, just shy of its record highs of 6,481. Nvidia shares added 0.1% to $182.

The Nasdaq 100 also ticked up 0.1% to 23,550, roughly 2% below its all-time peak, while the Dow gained 0.3% to 45,500, within striking distance of its 45,757 record. Small caps extended their recent streak of relative outperformance, with the Russell 2000 climbing 0.5%.

Treasuries came under mild pressure, pushing the 30-year yield to 4.96% — its highest since Aug. 1.

Commodities were mixed: WTI crude rose 1% to $63.88, gold held flat at $3,395 and copper slipped 1% to $4.40 per pound.

Bitcoin BTC/USD edged up 0.2% to $112,000, building on Tuesday's 1.5% advance.

Wednesday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPrice1-day Chg. %
Russell 20002,370.650.5%
Dow Jones45,545.670.3%
S&P 5006,478.730.2%
Nasdaq 10023,552.240.1%
Updated by 12:52 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO edged 0.2% higher to $594.21.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA rose 0.30% to $455.70.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ edged 0.1% up to $573.20.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM rose 0.58% to $235.65.
  • The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE outperformed, up 1.24%; the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund XLU lagged, down 0.1%.

Stocks On The Move Wednesday

  • MongoDB Inc. MDB rocketed 35% in its best session on record after posting a blowout quarter and raising full-year guidance.
  • Other stocks reacting to earnings included nCino Inc. NCNO up 16%, Okta Inc. OKTA up 2.5%, J.M. Smucker Co. SJM down 6%.
  • Stocks slated to report earnings after the close include Nvidia Corp., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. CRWD, Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV, Agilent Technologies Inc. A, HP Inc. HPQ, NetApp Inc. NTAP, and Cooper Companies Inc. COO.
