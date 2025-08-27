Wall Street traded cautiously on Wednesday, with major indices little changed at midday as investors awaited NVIDIA Corp.‘s NVDA second-quarter earnings after the bell.

The AI giant has more than doubled in value since April's tariff-driven low, becoming the poster child of a rally that pushed the S&P 500 to record highs this month.

Traders are laser-focused on Nvidia's Blackwell chip momentum, China updates and gross margins — three factors likely to steer not only the stock but the broader market reaction.

By midday in New York, the S&P 500 edged up 0.2% to 6,478, just shy of its record highs of 6,481. Nvidia shares added 0.1% to $182.

The Nasdaq 100 also ticked up 0.1% to 23,550, roughly 2% below its all-time peak, while the Dow gained 0.3% to 45,500, within striking distance of its 45,757 record. Small caps extended their recent streak of relative outperformance, with the Russell 2000 climbing 0.5%.

Treasuries came under mild pressure, pushing the 30-year yield to 4.96% — its highest since Aug. 1.

Commodities were mixed: WTI crude rose 1% to $63.88, gold held flat at $3,395 and copper slipped 1% to $4.40 per pound.

Bitcoin BTC/USD edged up 0.2% to $112,000, building on Tuesday's 1.5% advance.

Wednesday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price 1-day Chg. % Russell 2000 2,370.65 0.5% Dow Jones 45,545.67 0.3% S&P 500 6,478.73 0.2% Nasdaq 100 23,552.24 0.1% Updated by 12:52 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO edged 0.2% higher to $594.21.

edged 0.2% higher to $594.21. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA rose 0.30% to $455.70.

rose 0.30% to $455.70. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ edged 0.1% up to $573.20.

edged 0.1% up to $573.20. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM rose 0.58% to $235.65.

rose 0.58% to $235.65. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE outperformed, up 1.24%; the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund XLU lagged, down 0.1%.

Stocks On The Move Wednesday

MongoDB Inc . MDB rocketed 35% in its best session on record after posting a blowout quarter and raising full-year guidance.

. rocketed 35% in its best session on record after posting a blowout quarter and raising full-year guidance. Other stocks reacting to earnings included nCino Inc. NCNO up 16%, Okta Inc . OKTA up 2.5%, J.M. Smucker Co. SJM down 6%.

up 16%, . up 2.5%, down 6%. Stocks slated to report earnings after the close include Nvidia Corp., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. CRWD , Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV , Agilent Technologies Inc. A , HP Inc. HPQ , NetApp Inc. NTAP , and Cooper Companies Inc. COO .

