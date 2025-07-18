It’s a cautious end to the week on Wall Street, as earnings from Netflix Inc. NFLX failed to impress investors.

Meanwhile, continued trade tensions kept investors on the sidelines, preventing further gains in tech-heavy indexes already sitting near record levels.

The S&P 500 remained pinned near the 6,300 mark, a key level it has failed to decisively break for the past two weeks.

The Nasdaq 100 edged down to 23,040, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 250 points, or 0.5%, by midday trading in New York.

According to the Financial Times, President Donald Trump is pushing for a sweeping 15% to 20% minimum tariff on all European Union goods. He is also rejecting any cut to the current 25% duties on EU car imports. Trump has signaled that if no deal is reached by Aug. 1, a 30% blanket tariff on EU imports could be imposed.

Despite the downbeat tone on Wall Street, fresh data on Main Street offered some positive signals.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index came in at a five-month high for June. One-year inflation expectations fell to 4.4%, down from 5% in the prior month, easing concerns that tariffs are stoking broader price pressures.

In Fed talks, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller affirmed his support for a July rate cut. He said he may dissent if the Federal Open Market Committee chooses to keep rates unchanged, adding to signs of internal division within the Fed ahead of the July 30 meeting.

In commodities, gold rose 0.4% to $3,360 per ounce as the U.S. dollar weakened

In crypto, Bitcoin BTC/USD fell 1.7% to $117,000 levels. The cryptocurrency is on track for a weekly decline after hitting record highs above $123,000 earlier in the week.

Friday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price % Chg S&P 500 6,294.04 0.0% Nasdaq 100 23,047.36 -0.1% Dow Jones 44,283.74 -0.5% Russell 2000 2,244.44 -0.5% Updated by 12:43 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO eased 0.1% to $576.48.

eased 0.1% to $576.48. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA dipped 0.6% to $442.64.

dipped 0.6% to $442.64. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ eased 0.2% to $560.92.

eased 0.2% to $560.92. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM fell 0.6% to $222.57.

fell 0.6% to $222.57. The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund XLU outperformed, up 1.7%; the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE lagged, down 0.8%.

Friday’s Stock Movers

Netflix fell 5%, heading for its worst session in over three months, as upbeat earnings were overshadowed by a disappointing outlook despite beating Wall Street's revenue and profit forecasts.

Other earnings-driven movers included American Express Co. AXP , down 2.8%, Charles Schwab Corp. SCHW , up 2.5%, Interactive Brokers Group Inc. IBKR , up 6.3%, Truist Financial Corp. TFC , down 1%, 3M Co. MMM , down 4.5%, Schlumberger NV SLB , down 3.8%, Huntington Bancshares Inc. HBAN , down 1.8%, and Ally Financial Inc. ALLY , down 1.9%.

, down 2.8%, , up 2.5%, , up 6.3%, , down 1%, , down 4.5%, , down 3.8%, , down 1.8%, and , down 1.9%. Invesco Ltd. IVZ jumped 14% Friday after filing to convert its flagship QQQ Trust Series 1 into an open-end fund, a move that would finally allow the firm to earn revenue from the $250 billion ETF. The regulatory shift marks a potential turning point for Invesco, which currently makes no profit from managing the popular tech-focused fund.

jumped 14% Friday after filing to convert its flagship into an open-end fund, a move that would finally allow the firm to earn revenue from the $250 billion ETF. The regulatory shift marks a potential turning point for Invesco, which currently makes no profit from managing the popular tech-focused fund. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. SRPT plunged 26% after reports that another patient died following treatment with its experimental gene therapy.

plunged 26% after reports that another patient died following treatment with its experimental gene therapy. Talen Energy Corp. TLN rallied 25% after reaching agreements to acquire two Caithness Energy gas-fired power plants for $3.5 billion.

