June 24, 2025 4:36 AM 4 min read

BlackRock Bets Big On Defense Companies Amid Escalating Geopolitical Tensions: Palantir, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman Among Stocks In Focus

Follow

BlackRock, in its latest note, highlighted the defense sector as a prime investment opportunity, driven by accelerating geopolitical fragmentation and a global emphasis on national security.

What Happened: The financial giant is sharpening its focus on specific regions and technologies, with a strong preference for the United States.

According to BlackRock, the U.S. stands out due to its substantial defense expenditure, which, as SIPRI data indicates, “spends more than double on defense than Europe.”

Furthermore, the U.S. is home to the most sophisticated defense and defense technology firms, serving as a key supplier for critical systems like air and missile defense for many nations.

Within the defense sector, BlackRock highlights significant prospects in defense tech. This broad category encompasses not only artificial intelligence (AI) and software companies but also essential IT services and hardware, such as semiconductors, that power advanced defense capabilities.

The firm anticipates that numerous private defense tech companies could launch initial public offerings (IPOs) in the coming years, offering public market investors new avenues into this expanding theme. Space tech is another area of interest, expected to benefit from intensifying strategic competition.

BlackRock notes that “growing geopolitical fragmentation and strategic competition in AI are reinforcing the global focus on national security and resilience – creating opportunities in defense.” This underscores a selective approach to defense investments, where technological superiority and robust national security infrastructure are becoming paramount.

Here’s a list of some defense and defense tech stocks and global exchange-traded funds that investors could consider.

U.S. Defense StocksYTD PerformanceOne Year Performance
Palantir Technologies Inc.’s PLTR86.09%479.14%
General Dynamics Corp GD8.16%-5.43%
Northrop Grumman Corp NOC6.76%16.02%
Lockheed Martin Corp LMT-2.03%0.20%
Boeing Co. BA17.13%12.40%
RTX Corp RTX25.69%43.01%
General Electric Co. GE46.99%54.36%
TransDigm Group Inc. TDG17.27%10.74%
Howmet Aerospace Inc. HWM58.53%123.36%
Axon Enterprise Inc. AXON31.31%167.59%
L3Harris Technologies Inc. LHX21.10%11.36%
Global Defense ETFsYTD PerformanceOne Year Performance
iShares US Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA26.34%37.32%
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF PPA19.61%32.01%
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF XAR21.61%41.72%
Global X Defense Tech ETF SHLD56.94%74.59%
ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ARKX15.13%50.24%
Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares DFEN75.10%78.38%
SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF FITE8.48%30.78%

See Also: Mark Cuban Corrects Elizabeth Warren As She Slams JNJ, PFE For Higher Prices And Zero Taxes On Big Pharma: ‘PBMs Corrupt Healthcare'

Why It Matters: The futures of the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq 100 indices rose on Tuesday as the investors overlooked a significant surge in Middle East tensions, triggered by Iran's missile attacks on U.S. military bases in Qatar and Iraq, which occurred just 48 hours following U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Donald Trump shared a post on Truth Social on Monday, announcing a "Complete and Total CEASEFIRE," at which point, he says, "THE 12 DAY WAR" will be considered "ended."

However, the Foreign Minister of Iran, Syed Abbas Araghchi, refuted claims of a ceasefire, saying that there was "no agreement" for cessation of military operations, in a post on X.

Price Action: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, rose on Monday. The SPY was up 0.99% to $600.15, while the QQQ rose 1.03% to $531.65, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Mike Mareen / Shutterstock.com

ARKX Logo
ARKXARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF
$22.400.13%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
86.35
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AXON Logo
AXONAxon Enterprise Inc
$785.000.22%
BA Logo
BABoeing Co
$203.040.86%
DFEN Logo
DFENDirexion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares
$47.55-0.27%
FITE Logo
FITESPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF
$72.79-%
GD Logo
GDGeneral Dynamics Corp
$282.20-0.04%
GE Logo
GEGE Aerospace
$249.100.52%
HWM Logo
HWMHowmet Aerospace Inc
$175.00-0.36%
ITA Logo
ITAiShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
Not Available-%
LHX Logo
LHXL3Harris Technologies Inc
$249.15-0.78%
LMT Logo
LMTLockheed Martin Corp
$464.70-1.64%
NOC Logo
NOCNorthrop Grumman Corp
$495.69-0.80%
PLTR Logo
PLTRPalantir Technologies Inc
$141.100.84%
PPA Logo
PPAInvesco Aerospace & Defense ETF
Not Available-%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$538.411.27%
RTX Logo
RTXRTX Corp
$143.70-1.45%
SHLD Logo
SHLDGlobal X Funds Global X Defense Tech ETF
Not Available-%
SPY Logo
SPYSPDR S&P 500
$605.850.95%
TDG Logo
TDGTransDigm Group Inc
$1470.68-%
XAR Logo
XARSPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF
$201.550.22%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved