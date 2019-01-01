QQQ
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 12:07PM
Benzinga - Apr 9, 2021, 6:06PM

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS: ITA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF's (ITA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)?

A

The stock price for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS: ITA) is $101.605 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 26, 2018.

Q

When is iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) reporting earnings?

A

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) operate in?

A

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.