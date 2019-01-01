QQQ
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (ARCA: PPA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF's (PPA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)?

A

The stock price for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (ARCA: PPA) is $72.17 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 24, 2018.

Q

When is Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (ARCA:PPA) reporting earnings?

A

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA) operate in?

A

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.