Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors’ favorite stocks over the last week — here’s a look at some of our top stories.

The major stock indexes finished the week in the green. The Dow climbed 2.16%, its best showing since December and its fourth consecutive week of gains. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite also continued their positive runs, increasing by 1.85% and 1.14%, respectively, marking three weeks of successive gains.

In other news, the preliminary May consumer sentiment index from the University of Michigan scored 67.4, significantly under the expected 76 and the lowest it has been in roughly six months.

Looking ahead, attention is shifting to the April Consumer Price Index inflation report due on Wednesday and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming speech in Amsterdam on Tuesday.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week’s most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

“Wedbush’s Dan Ives Smells ‘Golden Buying Opportunity’ In Palantir’s Pullback After Q1 Earnings As He Lauds ‘Jalen-Brunson-Like’ Performance – Palantir Technologies PLTR” by Shanthi Rexaline, discusses how Daniel Ives of Wedbush sees a significant buying opportunity in Palantir Technologies, Inc. PLTR after a stock dip, despite strong Q1 revenue performance and promising growth in its AI platform.

“Trader Who Made ‘Giga Wealth’ On Memes Reveals ‘Mememillions Playbook,’ Still Holds Most Of His DOGE” by Khyathi Dalal, details how pseudonymous investor Apatheticwhale earned millions from meme coins like Shiba Inu SHIB/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, stressing a strategy of patience and diversified holdings.

“Disney DTC Unit Profits, Operating Income Exceeds Expectations – Walt Disney DIS” by Chris Katje, details how The Walt Disney Company DIS reported a profitable direct-to-consumer segment in Q2, surpassing expectations though facing mixed guidance for upcoming quarters.

The Bears

“Hertz Customer Fumes After Being Billed $277 For ‘Refueling’ Tesla, Car-Rental Company Says It Will Refund ‘Erroneous’ Charge” by Anan Ashraf, highlights how Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. HTZ wrongfully charged a customer $277.39 for “refueling” an electric Tesla Inc TSLA Model 3, which was returned with the same battery level.

“Starbucks Analyst Gives ‘Likeliest' Reason For Sales Collapse” by Priya Nigam, explains why Starbucks Corporation SBUX faces a rare sales slump, speculated by a BofA analyst to be influenced more by a backlash over Starbucks' Middle Eastern policies rather than typical consumer fatigue.

“George Soros’ Ex-Employee Just Sold A Large Nvidia Stake: DruckenMiller Says It Was A ‘Hell Of A Run’ – NVIDIA NVDA” by Adam Eckert, reports that Stanley Druckenmiller, a former Soros fund manager, decided to sell a large part of his Nvidia Corporation NVDA stake after a rapid price surge, influenced by AI advancements, despite remaining optimistic about AI’s future impact.

