Apple Launches iPad Pro With M4 Chip, OLED Display At $999: iPad Air Now Comes In Two Sizes For The First Time

Apple Inc. AAPL on Tuesday unveiled the highly-anticipated iPad Air 6 and iPad Pro after a gap of 18 months at the "Let Loose" event.

What Happened: Apple took the wraps off the new generation of iPad Air and iPad Pro. While the iPad Air comes in two screen sizes for the first time, the iPad Pro focuses on bringing more power to enthusiasts with the new M4 chip, jumping directly from the M2.

The company has launched 11-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models – the iPad Air 6 also comes in these two sizes for the first time in its existence. Apple also launched an updated Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil at the event.

With the new iPad Pro, the company is transitioning from mini-LED to OLED panels, offering deeper contrast and brightness.

Apple Pencil Pro has also been announced alongside the Magic Keyboard.

Apple iPad Price And Availability: The iPad Air 6 starts at $599 for the 11-inch model and $799 for the 13-inch model. Storage options include 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

The new iPad Pro starts at $999 for the 11-inch model, and $1,299 for the 13-inch model. Storage options include 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB.

Apple Pencil Pro is priced at $129, while Magic Keyboard is priced at $299 and $349 for the 11-inch and 13-inch iPads, respectively.

Both iPads are available for preorder starting today and will be available in stores next week.

Apple iPad Pro: The new iPad Pro is powered by the M4 chip that has been made for AI from the ground up. The Tim Cook-led company says the M4 chip is 50% faster than the M2, while it can deliver the same gaming performance while using just half the power.

Apple New iPad Pro | Image credit: Apple

It is also 20% better in terms of thermal performance, so you can expect the new iPad Pro to get slightly less hot than the previous generation.

Another major highlight is the switch to OLED display technology. This should help in achieving deeper contrasts and colors that pop out a lot more. Another advantage of this technology is the light bleeding from the edges of the display will no longer be a problem.

Apple iPad Air 6: The second major highlight of the "Let Loose" event, the new iPad Air 6, now comes with an M2 chip beating at its heart, an upgrade from the M1 chip that powered the iPad Air 5. It also comes with two display options, 11-inch and 13-inch, just like its "Pro" sibling.

Apple iPad Air 6 | Image credit: Apple

The iPad Air 6 has 12MP rear and front cameras, and it now supports the Apple Pencil Hover feature, which was limited to the "Pro" model until now.

Apple has also doubled the base storage to 128GB now, which should make it easier for buyers to go for the base variant without worrying about shelling out extra money for storage.

The new iPad Pro has 12MP and 10MP cameras at the back, while the front houses a 12MP ultra-wide angle camera.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Apple's shares were trading 0.44% up at $182.52, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo courtesy: Apple