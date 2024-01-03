Tech Sell-Off Triggers Market Reset: Value Stocks Reach 7-Month High Versus Growth

The U.S. stock market suffered the worst start to year in over two decades, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 dropping 0.6% and 1.7%, respectively, on Tuesday.
This downturn was primarily instigated by a widespread sell-off in the technology sector, as investors adopted a more cautious stance following a robust market rally in the final two months of 2023.
Interestingly, not all segments of the equity market were equally affected by this early-year turbulence. Value-related stocks managed to weather the storm, avoiding losses and even posting modest gains during the first trading session of the year.
Notably, the iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF IUSV closed 0.6% higher on Jan. 2, reaching new all-time highs. On the flip side, the iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF IUSG experienced a stark contrast, with a 1.6% decline on the same day. This performance left it trailing 13% below its previous record high, set in November 2021.
One noteworthy indicator that reflects the divergence between these two equity styles is the value-to-growth ratio, which measures the relative strength of value stocks compared to growth stocks. On the first trading day of the year, this ratio surged by 2.2%, marking its most robust single-day performance since October 2022 and reaching levels last seen in May 2023.
This demonstrates that after the strong tech-led rally in 2023, investors are reevaluating their preferences and potentially shifting towards value stocks as they seek stability and potentially undervalued opportunities in 2024.
Read also: A Beginner Guide To Value Investing
Value Stocks: Top Gainers
Top gainers among value-related stocks on Jan. 2 were:
- Moderna, Inc. MRNA: 13.12%
- Viatris Inc. VTRS: 5.17% Travel Leisure Co. TNL: 4.35%
- Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS: 4.31%
- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation VAC: 4.26%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRK: 1.63% (+5bp Contribution)
- Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM: 2.38% (+5bp Contribution)
- Johnson & Johnson JNJ: 2.06% (+4bp Contribution)
- UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH: 2.44% (+4bp Contribution)
- Merck & Co., Inc. MRK: 3.87% (+3bp Contribution).
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM: Return: 20.57%, Contribution: +47bp
- Intel Corporation INTC: Return: 35.24%, Contribution: +31bp
- Bank of America Corporation BAC: Return: 27.98%, Contribution: +28bp
- Wells Fargo & Company WFC: Return: 25.65%, Contribution: +20bp
- Verizon Communications Inc. VZ: Return: 25.03%, Contribution: +18bp
Top contributors to the iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF‘s performance were:
Top contributors to the value performance in the last month:
Read now: Tech Titans Tumble: ‘Magnificent Seven’ Shed $250 Billion in Market Cap On 2024 Day One
Photo: Shutterstock
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.