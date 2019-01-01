QQQ
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Questions & Answers

How do I buy iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) stock?

You can purchase shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ: IUSV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF's (IUSV) competitors?

There are no as such competitors for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF.

What is the target price for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) stock?

There is no analysis for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

Current Stock Price for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV)?

The stock price for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ: IUSV) is $72.36 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) pay a dividend?

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 13, 2021.

When is iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) reporting earnings?

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Is iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF.

What sector and industry does iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) operate in?

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.