Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rally Amid FOMO: Analyst Predicts $100K On Table For King Crypto; Nikki Haley Secures First Win Over Donald Trump, Defeats Ex-President In DC Primary- Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

Crypto
- Solana’s BONK, PPBLZ, Popcat Join Memecoin Frenzy Led By Doge, Shiba Inu As Bitcoin Nears All-Time High
- Bitcoin’s Bull Market Is Here, Bringing ‘Face-Melting’ Rallies And ‘FOMO’ Madness: PlanB’s Latest Analysis
- Crypto Analyst Turns $10K Dogecoin Trade To $100K Through ‘Risky’ Investment
- Why Is Floki Up 326% Over A Week? Analyst Says ‘Call It What You Want, But It Works’
- Shiba Inu, PEPE, Floki, Bonk Ride Epic Bitcoin Rally With 3000% Surge In Weekly Trading Volumes
- Bitcoin Is Less Than $4,000 Away From Regaining All-Time High Of $69K
- Shiba Inu Lead Developer Shytoshi Kusama Got Asked Which Meme Coin To Buy Now, Here’s What He Said Among Buzz For This Potent Rival
- ‘BONK Killer’ MILLI Skyrockets 400% In A Day, Outshining Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Within 2 Days Of Launch
- As Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Surge, Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Warns ‘Some Categories..Are Way Over-Invested’
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rally Amid FOMO: Analyst Predicts $100K On Table For King Crypto, Says ‘Watch It Like A Hawk’
US Markets
- Wall Street Turns Cautious After Record Close While Bitcoin Sizzles: Analyst Says Blast-Off From October Lows Points To Early Stages Of Bull Market
- Super Micro Computer, Deckers Outdoor And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Monday’s Pre-Market Session
- Investor Sentiment Improves Further, Nasdaq Hits New High
US Politics
- Biden Vs Trump Race To White House Becomes Too Close To Call, But 2 Things Could Tilt Favor To Incumbent President: New Survey
- Trump’s Niece Says This Revelation Would Be A ‘Crushing Blow’ For Ex-President’s Image And ‘His Sense Of Himself’ Amid Legal Woes
- Supreme Court’s Question On Trump’s Immunity Is ‘Wrong,’ Says Former Counsel: ‘Runs The Risk Of Delivering Wrong Answer’
- Nikki Haley Secures First Win Over Donald Trump, Defeats Ex-President In DC Primary
World Politics
- Amid Kim Jong Un’s Escalating Nuclear Threats, US And South Korea Launch Massive Military Drill
- ‘There’s No Way’ Russia Takes All Of Ukraine, Says GOP Senator Marco Rubio After Voting ‘No’ For Recent Military Aid Bills
World Economy
Tech
- Palantir Dips, Super Micro Soars: Why These AI-Levered Stocks Are Diverging Premarket Today
- Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin Admits To Rushing ‘Messed Up’ Gemini Image Generator Without Proper Testing
- Nvidia, Meta, Microsoft And Amazon Among Dan Niles’ Top Picks For 2024 Amid AI Bubble Concerns: ‘We Have A Lot More Room To Go’
- Nvidia Bound For A Drop Like Tesla? Investors Draw Parallels Between AI And EV Frenzy
- Redesigned iPhone SE 4 Echoes iPhone 16 Aesthetics, Show Leaked Drawings: Home Button Goes Missing
Electric Vehicle
- Why Tesla Shares Are Down Over 1% Premarket Today
- Tesla’s Top Rival Flexes Muscles With 12% Price Cut For New Version Of Best-Selling EV In China
- Hyundai’s Tesla Model Y Challenger Just Got A Bigger Battery And A Whole Lot Of New Features In Refreshed Avatar
- Tesla Bull Wants Musk’s Company To Think About How Apple Convinced Dumb Phone Users To Switch To iPhones Amid EV Slowdown: ‘Effective Communication’
- Want 5000 Miles Of Free Supercharging? Trade-In Your Old Car For A New Tesla Before This Deadline
- ‘That Is What Surprises People Most,’ Says Elon Musk After New Owner Says His Chunky Steel Cybertruck More Comfortable Than Model S
Consumer
- Toyota To Infuse $2.2B In Brazilian Automotive Sector: Report
- Why Is Department Store Chain Macy’s Stock Surging Today?
Industrial
- Top US Defence Contractors Lockheed Martin And Raytheon Shares Dip Amid Budget Woes, While European Firms Surge
General
Space
- Former SpaceX Mission Director Who Jumped To Jeff Bezos’ Camp Expects Blue Origin’s Lunar Cargo Lander To Reach Moon Within 16 Months
- Elon Musk Says SpaceX Has Achieved ‘Peak Download Speed’ On A Samsung Phone With Direct-To-Cell Capable Starlink Satellites
Energy
- Oil Giant TotalEnergies Partners with Bahrain’s Bapco for Advanced Refinery Optimization And Product Trading
- World’s Top Energy Authority Admits EV Sales Dented Oil Demand Last Year, But Emissions Rose Anyway Due To ‘Exceptional’ Shortfall From Climate Crisis
Image: WorldSpectrum from Pixabay
