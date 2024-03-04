Bitcoin Is Less Than $4,000 Away From Regaining All-Time High Of $69K

Loading... Loading...

Bitcoin BTC/USD reached $65,000 on Monday, advancing toward its all-time high of $69,000 achieved in November 2021.

What Happened: At the time of writing, the apex cryptocurrency is valued at $65,244, 5% below its peak, as reported by Benzinga Pro.

The rise comes amid optimism in market sentiment, heavy institutional demand, and the halving event that positions Bitcoin on a course to exceed its $69,000 levels.

Data from CoinGlass show that the Open Interest (OI) on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) for Bitcoin futures has hit an all-time high of $8.7 billion.

The CME's standard Bitcoin futures contract represents five BTC and serves as a gauge of institutional enthusiasm in the crypto sector. As it stands, the CME dominates nearly 30% of all Bitcoin derivatives investments, leading the largest Bitcoin futures marketplace.

Why It Matters: Supporting the surge in institutional interest is the evident growth in Bitcoin holdings among so-called “whales”.

Glassnode's data indicates that whales holding at least 1,000 Bitcoin coins have increased close to 5% year-to-date and over 7% since October 2023.

According to Ali Martinez, an on-chain analyst, "around $110 million will be liquidated across the board if #Bitcoin jumps to $63,400!"

Image via Shutterstock