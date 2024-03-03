'That Is What Surprises People Most,' Says Elon Musk After New Owner Says His Chunky Steel Cybertruck More Comfortable Than Model S

Loading... Loading...

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said, on Saturday, that the comfort of a Cybertruck despite its size and stainless steel exterior astounds most people.

What Happened: Musk was responding to a Tesla enthusiast who purchased a Cybertruck and termed it the “most comfortable Tesla.” Despite its greater dimensions, the vehicle is easier to drive around San Francisco than a Model S, the individual wrote on X.

“That is what surprises people most,” Musk wrote.

Dimensions And Turning Circle: The Cybertruck has an overall length of about 223.7 inches and a weight of over 6,600 lbs on the all-wheel drive version. The higher-end Cyberbeast version of the truck weighs over 6,800 lbs. The Model S, in comparison, is only 197.9 inches in length.

The comfort was enabled with air suspension, adaptive damping, and large tires, according to Cybertruck lead engineer Wes Morrill. They work together to ensure a sporty drive while not being harsh, he said.

Tesla touts a better-turning radius than most sedans for the Cybertruck. According to its manual, the vehicle has a curb-to-curb turning circle of 43.5 ft.

However, in January, Musk said that the company is working on certain improvements for the Cybertruck which will further lower its turning circle.

Downside: Unlike the Model S which is equipped with Tesla's full self-driving (FSD) software, the Cybertruck is yet to have several driver assistance functionalities enabled. Tesla's FSD is aimed at enabling minimal driver intervention with the car managing several aspects of driving by itself.

Only last week, Musk noted that he is often contradicted between whether to drive the Cybertruck manually or his Model S with FSD.

