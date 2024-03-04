Hyundai's Tesla Model Y Challenger Just Got A Bigger Battery And A Whole Lot Of New Features In Refreshed Avatar

Loading... Loading...

Hyundai Motor Co‘s HYMLF Ioniq 5 electric vehicle is set to undergo a revamp, with over-the-air (OTA) updates, an expanded battery capacity, and the inclusion of a rear window wiper, according to details revealed on Hyundai’s Korean website.

What Happened: Electrek reported on Thursday that Hyundai has updated its Korean website with information regarding the upcoming refresh of its popular Ioniq 5 EV. While the exterior remains largely the same, the vehicle now comes with a host of new interior features.

The revamped model includes a larger battery, increasing the car’s capacity from 77.4kWh to 84kWh, potentially extending its range from 285 miles to roughly 301 miles.

Despite the larger battery, Hyundai assures that the Ioniq 5 will still charge from 10%-80% in 18 minutes.

Notable exterior changes include new colors, an exterior charge status indicator, and a slightly larger rear spoiler. The addition of a rear window wiper addresses a significant criticism of the original model. The vehicle’s length has also increased by 20mm due to changes in the bumpers.

Inside, new features such as Hyundai’s “Digital Key 2”, improved sound and vibration dampening, and a redesigned steering wheel with “pixel” lights have been introduced. The most significant interior change, however, is the addition of Hyundai’s “Connected Car Navigation Cockpit” software and over-the-air updates, a feature already present on the Ioniq 6 sedan.

These updates are currently detailed on Hyundai’s Korean website, and it is yet to be determined whether all changes will be incorporated into the U.S. version. The price for the refreshed Ioniq 5 remains unchanged in Korea, leading to expectations that U.S. pricing will follow suit.

Why It Matters: The Ioniq 5 refresh comes in the wake of a new EV policy introduced by the South Korean government aimed at supporting domestic automakers Hyundai and Kia while addressing competition from Tesla’s Model Y and BYD Co.

Furthermore, the Ioniq 5’s refresh aligns with Hyundai’s strategy to expand its EV lineup and compete with major players like Tesla and Volkswagen. Hyundai has plans to launch an electric version of its Casper mini SUV in Europe, further solidifying its position in the global EV market.

Photo courtesy: Hyundai

