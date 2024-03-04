Super Micro Computer, Deckers Outdoor And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures trading lower by around 50 points on Monday.

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI rose sharply in today’s pre-market trading.

Super Micro Computer will join the S&P 500 Index, effective March 18, S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global, said in a release. Super Micro Computer will replace Zions Bancorporation, National Association ZION in the index.

Super Micro Computer shares jumped 13.4% to $1,027.00 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

BitFuFu Inc. FUFU shares climbed 173% to $17.44 in pre-market trading. BitFuFu completed its business combination with Arisz Acquisition Corp.

Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR rose 16.5% to $7.88 in pre-market trading.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC gained 15.4% to $44.94 in pre-market trading after falling over 5% on Friday.

Macy's, Inc. M climbed 13.3% to $20.40 in pre-market trading. Macy's received an elevated bid from Arkhouse & Brigade Capital at $24 per share.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. AKRO climbed 11.4% to $30.99 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Friday.

Bitfarms Ltd. BITF gained 10.9% to $3.25 in pre-market trading. Bitfarms said it earned 300 BTC in February 2024, generating total proceeds of $15.1 million.

CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK climbed 9.8% to $19.61 in pre-market trading. CleanSpark released February 2024 Bitcoin mining update on Friday.

MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR gained 8.8% to $ 1,173.80 in pre-market trading amid strength in Bitcoin.

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN climbed 7.2% to $220.57 in pre-market trading amid a rise in the price of Bitcoin.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK shares climbed 7.1% to $967.28 in pre-market trading. Deckers Outdoor will replace Zions Bancorporation in the S&P 500.

