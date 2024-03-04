Want 5000 Miles Of Free Supercharging? Trade-In Your Old Car For A New Tesla Before This Deadline

Loading... Loading...

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA is offering 5000 miles of free supercharging for users looking to trade in their older vehicle to get a new Tesla by the end of this month.

What Happened: Customers who want to avail the offer must take delivery of their new Tesla by March 31. If unused, the 5000 free supercharging miles will expire in two years, the company said.

However, Tesla does not guarantee the availability of vehicles or even delivery by the end of the month. The free supercharging will be tied to the driver’s Tesla account and cannot be transferred even if the driver sells the vehicle to another.

The promotional offer is limited. Tesla’s newly launched Cybertruck is not included in the offer. The same holds true for used vehicle purchases and business orders.

Tesla Supercharger Network: Tesla has over 50,000 superchargers around the globe which can recharge the vehicle up to 200 miles in 15 mins. In North America, even three out of four fast chargers is a supercharger.

Only last week, the company opened the network of superchargers in North America to rival EV maker Ford Motor Co. Tesla also said that it will open its network to rival EV makers Rivian Automotive, General Motors, Volvo Car, and Polestar Automotive starting in spring this year.

However, in order to ensure that Tesla drivers have access to superchargers even amidst a surge in demand, the company has superchargers reserved exclusively for the company’s vehicles and drivers.

